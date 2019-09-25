FARMINGTON -- Farmington High School celebrates Homecoming Spirit week activities through Friday. This year's Homecoming football game is Friday, Sept. 27, against Clarksville in a 5A West Conference matchup and will be the first Homecoming game played in the new chic $16 million Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium.

The Homecoming dance is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at the high school commons.

The 2019 Homecoming court members include: sophomore maids Remington Adams and Grace Boatright; junior maids Addison Fenton, Grace Mitchell and Shayley Treat; and senior maids Paige Anderson, Julia Ortiz, Kally Stout and Makenna Vanzant.

One of the senior maids will be selected as Homecoming queen.

Farmington senior wide receiver/defensive back/kicker Drew Sturgeon was named Player of the Week for the 49-19 week two win at Gravette in which he scored on several long plays. Sturgeon said head coach Mike Adams prepared the team for those opportunities through conditioning.

"Coach Adams had us do sprints after every practice throughout the summer so that helped with all the long runs I had on Friday (Sept. 13, 2019, at Gravette)," Sturgeon said.

The Lions attempted to kick the ball short and keep Sturgeon away from returning kickoffs but he would not be denied, racing upfield, fielding a kick near the 26 and running it back 74 yards for a touchdown.

"I came in and my teammates cleared out the way so I could get the ball. They helped me returning as well doing the blocking," Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon scored on a 60-yard run by taking a handoff on a jet sweep marking a rushing touchdown for the receiver in each of the first two games.

"Speed is something that I have worked on since I was a little kid so it's natural and I have worked on it, too," Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon has verbally committed to play college baseball for the University of Central Arkansas.

Sports on 09/25/2019