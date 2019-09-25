LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's third Fall Festival will be held at Creekside Park this year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 28). Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to see and enjoy new amenities added to this section of the park. Parking will be available in the lot off Broyles Street.

FARMINGTON -- The annual Farmington Fall Festival has moved from the grassy area next to the public library to the new section of Creekside Park.

Hosted by the city of Farmington and Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fall Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 28). Visitors can park in the new lot off Broyles Street. The new section of Creekside Park has tennis courts, basketball courts, a new children's playground, walking trail, pavilion and obstacle course.

Several new vendors have signed up to participate in this year's Fall Festival. Registered vendors include kettle corn, Pedal Pops, and several local businesses or clinics, such as Urban Fringe, Journey's Jewelry, Friendship Pediatric and Martial Arts.

Farmington United Methodist Church will sell hot dogs for $1. Abundant Life Church of Farmington will provide free water and ice cream.

Along with the vendors, Inside Out Studio will provide live music. A children's art show will display artwork created by Farmington students. Other activities will be Touch A Truck for kids, a fall photo booth, games, Party Time Ponies, Greedy Goats and a demonstration on making a rain barrel.

For the second year, free daffodil bulbs will be given to Farmington residents, with the goal that local residents will plant the bulbs this fall to be enjoyed throughout the city in the spring.

