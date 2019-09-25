LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The meeting room for Occidental Lodge 436 includes the Holy Bible in the middle of the room and an American flag at the front of the room. These represent God and country for the Masons.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Masonic Lodge in Prairie Grove is a fraternity of men who belong to an organization that holds them to a high standard of morality, integrity and character, according to Bill Brown, worshipful master for Occidental Lodge 436.

"The saying is that Masons will take a good man and make him better," Brown said.

Occidental Lodge No. 436 2019 Officers Worshipful Master - Brother Bill Brown Senior Warden - Brother Joe Bradley Junior Warden - Brother Clancey MacMahon Secretary - Brother Tony Craigg Treasurer - Brother Corbin Wood Senior Deacon - Brother Pratt Lipe Junior Deacon - Brother Lem Beason Tyler - Brother Tom Frisbie Chaplain - Brother Tom Louks Master of Ceremony - Brother Denzil Griffin

Masonic Pancake Breakfast Saturday, Aug. 31 6-10 a.m. 114 N. Mock St. Donations Accepted

Occidental Lodge 436 is about 100 years old and also includes members from Farmington's former masonic lodge. The Farmington lodge closed about four years ago and merged with Prairie Grove.

Brown said Lodge 436 has 51 members and meets monthly at its building at 114 N. Mock St. On the average, 15-20 men attend the meetings, Brown said.

Many of the members of Lodge 436 are older and the group is hoping that younger men will join in the future.

The lodge's bylaws do not allow members to solicit candidates to join Masons. But if someone asks about the organization, then members are welcome to talk about the lodge and give information about it.

Skilled Stonemasons

The lodge's website explains that in the Middle Ages, the term "freemason" was awarded to highly skilled stonemasons who were hired to build castles and cathedrals in England and Scotland. These stonemasons formed local organizations called lodges to take care of each other and their families because of the dangers of the job.

Later, men who were not skilled stonemasons wanted to belong to these groups and they were known as "accepted masons." Eventually, the organization shifted from a craft guild to a fraternity.

During the 1700s, Masonry was defined as a system of morality, "veiled in allegory and illustrated by symbols."

In modern day Masonry, the old tools and ways of the craftsmen are used to portray the moral truths from the beginnings of Masonry.

The website gives these examples of how masonry tools are used as symbols for Masons: just as the ruler was used to measure distance, the modern Mason uses it as a reminder to manage the resource of time; just as a gavel was used to shape stones, it is a symbol today for Masons to work to improve themselves.

Brown noted that when people left Europe for the New World, they were looking for a better life. They were looking for leaders who had the same qualities as Masons.

"Masons became mayors and other leaders and were very dominant in the New World," Brown said.

Prominent Masons in the United States include George Washington and one-half the signers of the Declaration of Independence. Many U.S. presidents, Supreme Court justices and other national leaders were Freemasons, Brown said.

Core Values

The fraternal organization is dedicated to three core values, Brown said. These are brotherly love, relief and truth.

Brotherly love refers to the relationships developed among members and how they support each other. Relief is charity and the importance of helping others. Truth refers to honesty and fair play.

It is not a religious organization and does not have a religious ceremony. But the first question on the application is "Do you believe in God?" Brown said if someone answers no to this question, they are not eligible to become a member.

According to the Lodge website, members are not allowed to discuss religion in Masonic meetings. Meetings open and close with a prayer but Lodges are not a place of worship or considered a church. How each member views God is his own personal belief, the website says.

Every state has a Grand Lodge. In Arkansas, the Grand Lodge is in Little Rock. Blue Lodges, such as the Occidental Lodge 436 in Prairie Grove, fall under the Grand Lodge but state lodges do not fall under a larger organization.

Today's Masonry

Today's Masonry is a service organization, and every lodge can choose its own service projects or ways to help the community. Lodge 436 gives five $500 college scholarships, two for Farmington, two for Prairie Grove and a fifth scholarship to a student with special needs in memory of Jonathan Bradley, whose father Joe Bradley is a mason.

The lodge sponsors pancake breakfast fundraisers each month and the proceeds from those go to scholarships.

The Masonry organization has 33 degrees that members can achieve. The third degree is Master Mason and about two/thirds of Masons will achieve the third degree. The first one is called Entered Apprentice and the second degree is Fellowcraft.

Another third of the members will continue to reach higher degrees. Brown said each degree has an obligation and holds the member to a higher standard. The 33rd degree is called Sovereign Grand Inspector General.

"It takes years of work in the fraternity to reach the 33rd degree," he said.

Monthly meetings are only open to membersat the lodge building, 114 N. Mock St. The Lodge has an opening ritual, conducts business using Robert's Rules of Order and has a closing ceremony. Business discussed includes committee reports, financial reports (members pay dues) and any new business.

Some of the rituals, Brown said, are secret and not open to the public.

The Lodge's website says that Masons cannot share ways that they may use to identify themselves to each other or parts of the degree rituals. According to the Masonic Information Center, the only "secrets" that still belong to modern Masonry are traditional passwords, signs of recognitions and dramatic presentations of moral lessons.

"This is because what's going on in the Lodge belongs to the Lodge and is the Lodge's business," Brown said.

In the meetings, the worshipful master sits at the head of the room. Other officers will be in specific places around the meeting room.

At the center of the room is the Holy Bible, which is open during meetings. An American flag is posted at the front of the room.

"That represents God and country," Brown said.

A member sits outside the meeting room to make sure outsiders do not come in.

"He's there to protect the sanctity of the lodge," Brown added.

Joining Occidental Lodge

The process for becoming a member is that a Mason will sit down and talk to someone interested in the organization.

The candidate, who cannot be a felon, completes an application, which includes signing a waiver for a background check. A committee of three Masons will interview the candidate at his house and meet the family and then report back to the Lodge.

The Lodge votes on the candidate using white balls or a black square. A white ball is favorable. Voting with a black square is unfavorable. A candidate must receive all white balls to be accepted.

"If you clear the balls, then you're accepted and we'll set up a date for the first degree," Brown said."

Brown's father was a Mason in eastern Arkansas and was a lecturer in the organization, a person who teaches memory work.

Growing up, Brown said his father did not talk about being a Mason. He remembers men coming to his house to meet with his father and they would sit in the truck. His dad told him not to get close to the truck when they were there.

"We farmed for 30 years and not once did he ask me if I wanted to be a Mason," Brown said. "And I didn't ask him about it."

When Brown moved to Prairie Grove, he asked someone about the Masons and filled out an application, was accepted and achieved the Master Mason degree.

Brown said he didn't attend a lot of meetings at first because his daughters were involved in activities at high school. He has been more involved the past five to six years.

"Whenever I started I didn't know anything. On Sundays, I helped my dad clean the Lodge. That's all I knew about Masonry."

For more information, go to the Lodge website, www.occidentallodge436.com. A person must be at least 18 years old to become a member of the Lodge.

