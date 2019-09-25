Autumn has already begun, hopefully with lower temps to follow, and it is time for our Apple Festival, next week, Oct 4, 5 and 6.

The annual Myers family reunion is also set for the first Saturday in October, the 5th. Charlie and Carol Pitts are again planning for this big get-together at their home in Siloam Springs. All family and friends are urged to attend and enjoy a big day of visiting, food, and games of many sorts.

Gwen Rockwood's article in the N.W. Ark. Democrat Gazette struck a nerve, as we have experienced the same thing when "our paper" was sold. I, like Gwen, can remember the reports of every day events, weddings, births, etc., as many local communities had their own reporter of every day happenings. Even the teachers reported events of their students' activities. When I was in the lower grades, one year we had a teacher who taught not only "book learning" but every day lessons to live by, and one was neatness, and each day a student was asked to inspect all desks for neatness. In her report in the paper one week, she added a note: " Marie Myers, who is always helping, raised her hand Tuesday and said, "Miss Maxine, may I expect the desks?" Now, I have long since known the difference between "expect" and "inspect," but then, "Miss Maxine put my name in the paper!" My first! and I didn't resent my sister's teasing me.

Yes, times are changing. Will it soon be completely digital? Even now, my daughter sends it in for me, by computer, where I once took it to the Lincoln office where it was printed and our paper was delivered the next day.

Happy birthday to Nelda Hacker, Xavier Pettigrew, Julie Myers, Thelma Napier, Loyd W. Luginbuel, Nell Johnston, Brittany Lipford, Lola Bradley.

Happy anniversary to Chris and Megan Luttrell, Vince and Alicia Wofford.

Happy years, all!

