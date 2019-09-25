Photo: Rieff

Jim D. Davis

Jim D. Davis, 79, of Prairie Grove, formerly of Harrison, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born June 2, 1940, in Sebastian, Kentucky, the son of Afton and Virginia (Galligher) Davis.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; one son, Scott Davis; one brother, W.C. Davis; one sister, Velma Whitman.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Lela Davis; one son, Jimmy Davis and wife Sharon; one brother Donnie Davis; one daughter-in-law, Kim Davis; five grandchildren, J.C. Davis, Katie (Davis) Williams, Jake Davis, Stetson Davis and Casey Davis; five great-grandchildren, Keleb Williams, Austin Davis, Trinity Williams, Jeremy Davis and Cheyenne Davis.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery and no graveside services were held.

Sally Lockhart Craig Metcalf

Sally Lockhart Craig Metcalf, 52, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Katherine's Place in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Aug. 14, 1967, in Fayetteville, Ark., the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Jones) Lockhart. She worked at Magnetek, Harps and then nine years at the Lincoln Senior Center where she was devoted and made many friends. She was a member of the Sugar Hill Church.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Eva Lockhart, John and Violet Jones; and one grandson, Jacob Mays.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelly Elizabeth Craig; two grandsons, Nathanail and Wyatt Mays; her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Lockhart; one aunt, Mary Ann Lockhart and her husband Larry Lockhart; two uncles, Thomas Jones and his wife Edna, and Eddie Miller and his wife Nellie; and numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Ganderville Cemetery, with no graveside service.

James Clinton Rieff

James Clinton Rieff passed peacefully Sept. 19, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice House, Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to D.E. and Mamie Rieff. He graduated from Prairie Grove High School in 1957 and remained a lifelong loyal Tiger. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1961 with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and was a devoted Razorback fan. He served with the Arkansas National Guard for 6 years.

He started his banking career at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Prairie Grove as a teller and retired as president. He served on the Board of Education for the Prairie Grove Schools. He was named the Prairie Grove Citizen of the Year in the mid-90's and in 2006 he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. He was proud of his hometown and loved the people in it.

He was a member of the Prairie Grove Lions Club for over 50 years and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce. He was a Mason and a lifelong member of the Prairie Grove United Methodist Church. He was an avid reader -- especially newspapers and sporting magazines, and also enjoyed hunting, sports, travel, and tailgates.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan Moore Rieff; two daughters, Leslie Fitzgerald, and husband, Pat, and Barbara Edmiston, and husband, Steve; four grandchildren, Parker Fitzgerald, Kennedy Fitzgerald, Alex Edmiston and Cole Edmiston; and Finnish exchange daughter, Martina Odman.

A celebration of life service was held at Monday, Sept. 23, at the Prairie Grove United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prairie Grove United Methodist Church, 1401 E. Parks St., Prairie Grove, AR 72753 or Prairie Grove Public Library, P.O. Box 10, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

Herman Nickols Spainhower

Herman Nickols Spainhower (Nick), 65, of Gravette, Ark., passed away Sept. 17, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1953, in Tulsa, Okla., the son of Hubert N. and Jennie May (Anderson) Spainhower. He enjoyed the activities at the senior center and listening to live music.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Kaye; his parents; five brothers; and one sister.

He is survived by his two children; his sister, Linda Chenoweth and husband Jack of Lincoln, Ark.; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a family service on at 4 p.m. Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, at Ganderville Cemetery.

Jimmy Chester Young

Jimmy Chester Young, 66, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was born May 4, 1953, in Magazine, Ark., the son of Chester Lee and Wanda Nell (Frost) Young.

He was a strong Christian man and a member of the Baptist Ford Church. He worked at Williams Tractor for 30 years serving the farming community with his vast knowledge of tractors. He was a man of few words who loved helping his neighbors. He was a faithful son, loving father, husband and grandfather. He had a great love of music and farming.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Darla Shelley.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Young; one son, Brandon Young and wife Rosalynn; one daughter, Amy Hill and husband Dale; one stepdaughter, Sabrina Drymon and husband Billy Condra; two brothers, Bill Young and wife Susan and Larry Young and wife Alfreda; three sisters, Wanda Burnett and husband Don, Shirley Wolf and husband Jim, Sharon Bratt and husband Tom; five grandchildren, Conner Hill, Eric Hill, Trey Hill, Sawyer Hill and Brittney Condra.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Baptist Ford Cemetery in Greenland and no graveside service was held.

