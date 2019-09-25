FARMINGTON -- One person died following a plane crash Monday night off Pierson Road in rural Washington County, according to Kelly Cantrell, spokeswoman for Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot was the only person on the plane, Cantrell said. The name of the deceased had not yet been released.

The first 911 call about a possible plane crash came in at 8:43 p.m., with the caller saying it appeared a crash occurred around South Cove Creek Road. A second call about a plane crash followed, Cantrell said.

Search and rescue teams from 13 organizations responded to the report of a crash, Cantrell said. The plane was found at 11:12 p.m. Monday by the sheriff's office in the 2100 block of Pierson Road, an area between Strickler and Cove Creek, south of Prairie Grove.

Cantrell said the plane was a single-engine Cessna. She could not release the gender of the deceased and did not have information yet on the plane's flight.

John Luther, director of Washington County Department of Emergency Management, Tuesday said the different agencies conducted a "very organized search" Monday night.

"We had a unified command team last night," Luther said, while expressing sympathy for the outcome of the search and the pilot's family.

Luther said the search was conducted in a remote, wooded and rugged part of Washington County. Initially, a helicopter from Air Evac flew in the area looking for any wreckage. The helicopter reported seeing smoke but then darkness fell.

Luther said the search also received assistance from the U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, which helps with search, rescue and recovery efforts. Staff at the center were able to interpret the radar and give a possible crash site.

"They were darn close," Luther said.

Agencies that helped with the search included the sheriff's office, Central EMS, emergency management, Arkansas Game and Fish and fire departments from Farmington, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Morrow, Strickler, West Fork, Round Mountain and Goshen.

General News on 09/25/2019