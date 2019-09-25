PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pottsville slipped past Prairie Grove, 34-28, Friday when Apache runningback Emiliano Torres broke free for a 15-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left.

Even with the loss Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier saw improvement over previous losses to Farmington, 27-7; and Dardanelle, 45-8.

"I believe we kind of got back on track with not being so one-dimensional," Abshier said referring to a passing game that was effective at times.

Still, he prefers the run which the Tigers' Wing-T offense is designed around.

"If we could drive it down there all the time and score with being one-dimensional we would do that," Abshier said, adding, "I think we can. I'm proud of our guys' effort. On our execution we did improve. We got better from week one and we got better from week two."

A 7-play, 38-second drive to score running the ball into the end zone as the clock hit zero to conclude the first half was well-executed. John King recovered an onside kick. Cade Grant ran a sweep for 13 yards before he was forced out-of-bounds. Knox Laird set up the offense to overcome second-and-10 by passing to Jackson Sorters for 9 yards. Keiandre Hobbs ran 8 yards and Laird spiked the ball stopping the clock with 11 seconds to go. He then completed a pass to Grant for 20 yards, positioning the Tigers for a touchdown after a time-out.

The Tigers held an early 14-0 lead on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Laird and Jared Harger in the first quarter and 21-12 halftime advantage -- thanks to Hobbs' 4-yard touchdown run as time expired in the second quarter, but couldn't hold off Pottsville in the second half.

The Apaches outscored Prairie Grove 22-7 in the second half putting up 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Pottsville pounded the running game behind the combination of Torres and 6-1, 270-pound fullback, Drew Rust, who habitually bounced off tacklers picking up extra yardage in situations where the majority of backs would have gone down.

Hobbs scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter and the Tigers went up 28-20 with Paytin Higgins' PAT kick.

Torres proved hard to tackle, too; and Pottsville's run game set up a 1-play, 65-yard touchdown drive accomplished by Konnor Carpenter's 65-yard touchdown pass to Ben Jones with 10:17 remaining. That score pulled Pottsville within 28-26.

Prairie Grove tried valiantly to answer, moving the ball 48 yards and burning 6:52 off the clock before turning the ball over on downs at the Apache 22 just inches short of a first down.

The Apaches steadily advanced the ball, mixing run and pass. Torres converted third-and-5 by catching a screen pass. Pottsville picked up another key first down on second-and-1o with Carpenter finding Jones sliding down at the Apache 47. Elijah Bradley took a bubble screen 12 yards on third-and-7; and after a penalty moved them back 5 yards. Rust ran a sweep for 9 yards to the 15 setting up Torres' game-winning touchdown to cap a 15-play, 78-yard drive in blazing 3:07. Rust ran in his second 2-point conversion of the game.

Laird completed a 14-yard pass to Hobbs, whose forward progress was halted at the Tiger 42 as time expired giving Pottsville the 34-28 win.

The loss dropped Prairie Grove to 0-3, their first winless excursion through nonconference play in 10 years.

"I thought our defense played pretty stiff. They (Pottsville) got behind us a couple of times (on passes). That hurt," Abshier said. "Our own penalties hurt us. That will put you behind the sticks. We need to improve at our throwing and our catching. It's no secret, I think we're getting a little better each time we get out there."

Friday, the Tigers will try to get on track as they begin conference play against Green Forest.

"Our hustle is there. I just think we need to better our pass coverages cause they were getting a lot of flat zones on us so that needs to get better," Hobbs said.

Hobbs was named player of the week for Week Two against Dardanelle and had his moments against Pottsville. Still, neither he nor the Tigers are satisfied with losing.

"It's a good reward, but I mean it's a team," Hobbs said. "We got to win games."

POTTSVILLE 34, PRAIRIE GROVE 28

Pottsville^0^12^8^14^--^34

Prairie Grove^14^7^7^0^--^28

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Knox Laird 1-yard touchdown run (Paytin Higgins kick), 8:26.

Prairie Grove -- Jared Harger 1-yard touchdown run (Paytin Higgins kick), 5:07.

Second Quarter

Pottsville -- Drew Rust 10-yard run (kick failed), 3:32.

Pottsville -- Drew Rust 3-yard run (pass failed), 0:38.

Prairie Grove -- Keiandre Hobbs 4-yard touchdown run (Paytin Higgins kick), 0:00.

Third Quarter

Pottsville -- Emiliano Torres 5-yard touchdown run (Drew Rust run), 0:18.

Prairie Grove -- Keiandre Hobbs 3-yard touchdown run (Paytin Higgins kick), 1:18.

Fourth Quarter

Pottsville -- Ben Jones 65-yard touchdown pass from Konnor Carpenter (run failed), 10:17.

Pottsville -- Emiliano Torres 15-yard touchdown run (Drew Rust run), 0:18.

TEAM STATISTICS

Pottsville^Prairie Grove

Total offense^385^282

Rushes-yards^30-168^38-153.

Passing yards^217^129

Rush average^5.6^4.2

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^15-217-1-0^11-17-129-0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Pottsville, Drew Rust 20-108, Emiliano Torres 9-54, Elijah Rust 1-6. Totals 30-168. Prairie Grove, Keiandre Hobbs 14-89, Foster Layman 6-43, Cade Grant 5-33, Jared Harger 5-14, 1-8, Knox Laird 7-(-34). Totals 38-153.

PASSING -- Pottsville, Konnor Carpenter 15-29-217-1-0. Totals 15-29-217-1-0. Prairie Grove, Knox Laird 11-17-129-0-0. Totals 11-17-129-0-0.

Sports on 09/25/2019