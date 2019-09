Rachel Smith Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove team captain Tristan Smith had good round of golf paired with Gravette's Braxton Muldoon and West Fork's Riley Rakotz on Sept. 9, 2019. Smith shot a 39 that day, 3 over par. Prairie Grove came in first that day, beating Gravette for the first time on their home course.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove competed in a golf meet at the Harrison Country Club on Wednesday.

The Tigers (128) defeated Elkins (188) in a two-team meet at Valley View on Aug. 26. Tate Benoit shot a 42 and finished a stroke ahead of teammates, Tristian Smith and Cam Roeder, to become the medalist.

Farmington won the boys team title on Aug. 20 at The Creeks at Cave Springs with Shiloh Christian hosting a nine-hole round. The Cardinals tallied 1114 followed by Shiloh Christian, 133; Prairie Grove, 152; and Shiloh B, 152.

On Aug. 19, Prairie Grove placed second at a meet at Oakridge with a team score of 148 behind first place Gravette with 130 and ahead of third place Elkins with 155.

OAKRIDGE, AUG. 19

Golfer^Team^Score

Braxton Muldoon, Gravette, 41

Keagan Bulza, Gravette, 42

Tristan Smith, Prairie Grove, 44

Tyler King, Elkins, 47

Tate Benoit, Prairie Grove, 49

Layton Bryan, Huntsville, 51

Ty Frederick, Elkins, 52

Clancy Milan, Gentry, 53

Cam Roeder, Prairie Grove, 55

Westin Wheeler, Elkins, 56

Carl Von Bergen, Prairie Grove, 59

Wilson LaPorte, Gravette, 59

Clark Morris, Gentry, 60

Christian Scott, Huntsville, 61

THE CREEKS, AUG. 20

Golfer^Team^Score

Rhett South, Farmington, 34

Ben Fowler, Shiloh Christian, 36

Landon Lawson, Farmington, 38

Hayden Shook, Shiloh B, 40

Dakota Bogan, Farmington, 42

Tristan Smith, Prairie Grove, 47

Kaden Fowler, Shiloh Christian, 47

Jacob Smith, Shiloh B, 47

Clayton Antwine, Farmington, 49

Tate Benoit, Prairie Grove, 50

Brant Fowler, Shiloh Christian, 50

Jordan Crume, Shiloh Christian, 50

Cam Roeder, Prairie Grove, 55

Eli Schultz, Shiloh B, 55

Cooper Young, Shiloh B, 57

Luis Towns, Shiloh B, 57

Carl Von Bergen, Prairie Grove, 58

VALLEY VIEW, AUG. 26

Golfer^Team^Score

Tate Benoit, Prairie Grove, 42

Tristan Smith, Prairie Grove, 43

Cam Roeder, Prairie Grove, 43

Westin Wheeler, Elkins, 51

Carl Von Bergen, Prairie Grove, 62

Dawson, Elkins, 66

Wyatt, Elkins, 71

GIRLS

OAKRIDGE, AUG. 19

Golfer^Team^Score

Brooke Deihl, Gravette, 50

Kathryn Fancher, Huntsville, 52

Rachel Deihl, Gravette, 53

Lizzy Ellis, Gravette, 54

Hattie McCollough, Huntsville, 60

Shelby Cook, Huntsville, 60

Emily Jessen, Gentry, 61

Emma Rogers, Elkins, 63

Tia Berger, Gravette, 64

Madison Phillips, Huntsville, 66

Lakyn Whelpley, Elkins, 67

Sports on 09/25/2019