LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Ty Hunton (left) and Leonard Reed feed sorghum grass into a mill Sunday at the 33rd annual Cane Hill Harvest Festival. The juice squeezed from the grass is then cooked and made into sorghum molasses. The process is one of the more popular activities at the festival each year. The molasses is poured into jars and then sold to visitors at the festival.

CANE HILL -- The 33rd annual Cane Hill Harvest Festival had a great turnout Saturday, with attendance down somewhat on Sunday, according to Jim Lewis, chairman of this year's festival committee.

"We had a big Saturday," Lewis said. "We're thankful the weather cooperated. It's been a great festival."

This was Lewis' first time to chair the committee and he said he stayed busy over the two-day festival.

Overall, everything went smoothly, he said. The one need he saw for future years is to recruit more volunteers with making sorghum molasses, especially on Sunday.

"One of the biggest challenges is having volunteers for both days," Lewis said. "I guarantee everyone who worked walked away feeling good about giving back."

Lewis said one thing he learned from talking to visitors at the festival was that a lot of people say the Cane Hill Harvest Festival is one of their favorite festivals because it is smaller, quaint, in a beautiful setting and has history associated with the event.

"It's amazing how many people came from out of town and other states," Lewis said.

The annual festival held on the grounds of Historic Cane Hill College draws crowds from western Washington County, but also Oklahoma and into Missouri. In addition, many people who grew up in Cane Hill and nearby communities come home for the weekend to see family and friends.

This year's festival featured several bands, an Instagram photography contest, food, arts and crafts vendors, an exhibit on 19th century potters from Northwest Arkansas, a quilt show, kids zone and exhibitions on making sorghum molasses and hominy.

The sorghum demonstration had one problem on Saturday, according to Sandra Cox.

The locust tree that had been used as part of the mill broke and had to be replaced Sunday morning. Cox said the same tree trunk had been used for about 28 years but in the past a mule or horse has served as the power for the mill. This year, a utility vehicle was used and she said she suspects that placed a lot more pressure on the tree.

Her father, Leonard Reed, found a suitable locust tree on Saturday night, cut it down and installed it Sunday morning.

Reed, who is in his 80s, is in charge of making molasses and works both days of the festival. His great-nephew, Luke Haegele of Cane Hill, assisted him. Cox said Haegele is learning the process so he will be able to take over one day.

Another staple of the festival is the quilt show. Caylan Hudgens of Cane Hill coordinated the quilt show this year. Visitors could view 45 beautiful, handmade quilts displayed in one room in the Cane Hill College building. Quilts on display came from quilting groups in Evansville, Morrow and Lincoln, as well as some turned in by individuals.

General News on 09/25/2019