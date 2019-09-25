Do you believe God can be proven to be real?

A well-established scientific principle is: Matter can be neither created nor destroyed. And logically: Nothing can exist because matter cannot be created out of nothing. But something impossible happened: Matter does exist. Apparently, the scientific principle needs to be modified to: Matter can be neither created nor destroyed, except by a force outside time and space. But the force would have to perform a miracle. He did, and we call that force God. The fact that matter exists proves the existence of God.

How did life appear on earth?

It's impossible for life to evolve or spontaneously develop from inorganic material. Nothing on earth can generate living organisms from mineral-laden water. That, also, would be a miracle. RNA is needed to create DNA, and DNA is needed to create RNA. Neither one can exist without the other. Everything depends on God.

If scientists realized that God is real, would they be allowed to broadcast it?

Ungodly people in charge of broadcasting don't want to talk about it. They prefer to present immoral and demoralizing stuff. However, scientists have been telling people about God for hundreds of years. I know scientists who are Christians who go into detail about what I have summarized here.

Why do you think God allowed Satan to influence Adam and Eve instead of locking him up immediately after he rebelled against God?

If God followed that logic, He would kill everyone who becomes a Christian three seconds after they accepted Christ. That way, they would never sin again. But God isn't that way.

God didn't create robots. Programming beings to worship and adore Him wouldn't bring honor to God. So, God created both angels and man with a free will. All the angels exercised their free will: some chose to rebel, but most chose to remain loyal to God. On the human level, one person (Eve) was tricked, and one person (Adam) disobeyed.

God is absolutely sovereign and omniscient, but God never created the devil: He created Lucifer -- an exalted angel. God didn't ordain Lucifer to rebel against Him, but He knew Lucifer would. God didn't want Adam to disobey Him, and didn't want Eve to obey Lucifer, but He knew they would.

God created mankind for a special purpose: to rule the heavens with Him. God needed people who would willingly serve Him: therefore, everyone was given the freedom to choose whether or not to obey the Lord. Everyone today still has that freedom.

Satan will be allowed to deceive mankind until Jesus returns. Why? People must prove their loyalty by their steadfast devotion to God. We do this by resisting the devil and by purposely serving God. This reveals those who are becoming fit for the Kingdom. Whoever overcomes will sit in the throne with Jesus. (Rev. 3:21)

Is life an experiment with God?

When a car, truck, plane, or boat is created, it is taken to the proving grounds where the problems are worked out and the final product is approved.

It's the same with man. We are definitely not an experiment. Instead, we're on the proving grounds where we learn to work out our problems. We overcome our self-centeredness, overlook others' sin, and learn to purposely honor and love the Lord our God. God doesn't do that for us; and we cannot do it without God's help.

But God isn't trying us to see who will pass the test, and God doesn't predestine who will pass the test. He already knows (Romans 8), but He doesn't make our decisions for us. We must put out the effort to purposely obey, serve, love, and honor the Lord. We are not saved by our efforts, but our efforts will reveal those who pass the test. Those of us who are approved will enter heaven to be put into God's service.

Can we prove Jesus rose from the dead?

Jesus was murdered on a cross. He was proven to be dead when a soldier destroyed his heart and lung with a spear. He was buried. Three days later, the 2-ton stone was rolled back, and Jesus -- who had a destroyed heart and lung -- walked out of the tomb. The law mandates a minimum of 2-3 witnesses to prove a fact. But more than 500 people were witnesses to the fact that Jesus had returned to life after he had died.

Thank you for your questions, Laura. Keep studying the Bible.

