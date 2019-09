Farmington High School Marqwaveon Watson (10) carries the ball as Pea Ridge High School defensive back Joe Adams (14) covers during a football game, Friday September 20, 2019 at Allan Holland Stadium in Farmington. - Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Farmington senior quarterback Marqwaveon Watson broke an 87-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-7 win over Pea Ridge on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Cardinal Stadium.

Visit our website to cast your vote for the best play of the week.