LINCOLN

Arkansas Apple Festival

The 2019 Arkansas Apple Festival will be Oct. 4-6 at Lincoln Square. The festival includes food and craft vendors, parade, live music, apple throwing contest, a K9 demonstration and a kids zone. See the Oct. 2 issue of the Enterprise-Leader for more information on the festival.

Apple Festival Talent Show

The Arkansas Apple Festival talent contest is accepting entry forms for this year's contest. Contact Russ Laycox at vvaruss@aol.com or call 479-824-5495 and talk to Russ or Rainy. This year's event will be held in the Lincoln Library performance hall. There are 12 slots available in each age division, 8-12 and 13-17. The first 12 entries will round out the field for each division. The event will be on 6 p.m., Saturday, October 5, at Lincoln Public Library.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Chamber Meeting/School Annual Report

Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce will meet at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the school administration office in downtown Prairie Grove. The chamber will sponsor a ribbon cutting and official grand opening for the new administration building. The school district will give its annual report at the chamber meeting. If interested in attending, email Dale Reed at dreed1@arvest.com.

Meals on Wheels Fundraiser

Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 340 W. Main St., will have a breakfast and lunch fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 28. Breakfast will be 8-11 a.m., sausage biscuit and gravy; lunch will be at 11:30 a.m., popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuit. Each is $5. Fried pies a la mode will available for $5 until it runs out.

WEDINGTON

Fire Department Country Breakfast

Wedington Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual country breakfast, 6-11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, at the station, 3496 Highway 16 West (5 miles from I-49). Tickets are $6 for adults, $2 ages 6-12, free for children under 6.

Community on 09/25/2019