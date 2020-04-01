Kevin Dewayne Luper

Kevin Dewayne Luper, 47, of Lowell, Ark., passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Rogers.

He was born Jan. 24, 1973, in Springdale, Ark., to Billy and Linda Mounce Luper. He was an Auto Mechanic. He was a very kind-hearted man, a master mechanic and loved riding four-wheelers. He was a loving father and grandfather who always wanted to help everyone and he would give the shirt off of his back if you needed it.

He is survived by one daughter, Payton Hurst and husband Tyler of Prairie Grove, Ark.; his parents, Billy Luper and Linda Luper both of Lowell; one brother, Josh Luper and wife Chelsea of Springdale; two sisters, Elisha Wright and husband Wayne of Rogers and Kimberly Padilla and husband Luis of Lincoln, Ark.; and one granddaughter, August Rose Hurst.

A memorial service was held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Hickory Creek Cemetery with Leon Gentry and Billy Luper officiating.

Sisco Funeral Home of Springdale was in charge of arrangements.

