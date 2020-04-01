FARMINGTON -- On tap for the Planning Commission's April 6 agenda is a proposal for a 40-acre development with single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes, a public park and a community pool.

Hampton Holdings Inc., is requesting the land be rezoned from R-1, single-family residential, to a Planned Unit Development for a subdivision called Cedar Crest. The 40.4 acre tract is located at the southwest corner of West Woolsey Farm Road and North Broyles Avenue and is across Broyles Street from Williams Elementary and the city public works building.

A public hearing on the rezoning request will be held 6 p.m. April 6 as part of the planning commission meeting at City Hall on Main Street.

According to documents in the commission's agenda packet, Doris Ann Yates, trustee of the Yates Family Charitable Remainder Unitrust, sold the property to Hampton Holdings LLC of Tontitown for $1,070,000.

A document about Cedar Crest Subdivision, prepared by Morrison-Shipley Engineers of Bentonville, says home construction will be completed as the market allows. The subdivision would allow both single-family homes and multi-family development within the designated planning areas.

The development would have 222 dwelling units in two planning areas, according to the plans.

Planning area 1 would have 16.88 acres and 44 lots that would be used for multi-family units. The density would be 8.77 units per acre. Within this area would be a mix of six-unit townhomes and two-unit duplexes, totaling 148 units. Townhomes would have 900-1,600 square feet. Duplex units would have 1,000-1,800 square feet.

Planning area 2 would have 18.95 acres for 74 single-family homes with a density of 3.91 units per acre, according to preliminary plans. The houses would have a minimum of 1,350 square feet.

The development would include a gazebo and pool for both planning areas and a three-acre public park in the southwest corner of the property. The park would have a walking trail around a retention pond, playground, basketball court and parking.

.According to the proposal, Cedar Crest would have a property owners association with bylaws and protective covenants for the Cedar Crest PUD.

Hampton Holdings has developed other properties in Northwest Arkansas, including Towne Park @ Har-Ber in Tontitown, Sullivan Square in Bentonville and Woodland Park in Rogers.

The commission's agenda also includes a request for a parking variance from Cedar Mountain Properties for a commercial development called Bristol Commons on Southwinds Drive. The owner Brad Smith is asking for a reduction from the 109 required spaces to 93 parking spaces.

Following a vote on Smith's variance request, the commission will consider the large-scale development plan for Bristol Commons. According to engineer Geoffrey Bates, the commercial development will be designed for multiple tenants consisting of retail, business office or restaurant.

Melissa McCarville, city business manager, said the city is still working out the details of how the April 6 meeting will be handled as far as commissioners, applicants, engineers and the public because of concerns about covid-19.

The commission was scheduled to meet March 23 but that meeting was canceled due to covid-19. McCarville said any rezoning requests approved by the Planning Commission also would have to be approved by Farmington City Council, and the city is trying to hold a planning meeting before the council's April 13 meeting.

The meeting will be virtual with no more than 10 people in the room at a time, McCarville said. The city is looking at using Zoom or another platform for the meeting so the public can be involved.

McCarville said the city has rearranged the room so that all chairs are at least 6 feet apart. It's possible people will wait outside City Hall until it's their turn to address the Planning Commission, she said.

