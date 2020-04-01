PRAIRIE GROVE

Matthew Burgess, 22, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 7 in connection with public intoxication.

Jackie Thomas, 55, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tarrance Foster, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hunter Ussery, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Courtney Schrock, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rocky Cantrell, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Angela Turner, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

April Clayton, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 13 in connection with domestic battery third, careless driving.

Juvenile male, 15, of Prairie Grove was cited March 11 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Dustin Engler, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 11 in connection with domestic battery third, battery third, resisting arrest.

Garrett Myers, 30, of Farmington, was cited March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Andrea Patton, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 13 in connection with container.

Paul Smith, 24, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Heather Orr, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 16 in connection with assault on a family member third.

Kandace Thompson, 34, of Cane Hill, was cited March 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Timothy Milner, 38, of Lincoln, was cited March 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Paige Brown, 24, of Westville, Okla., was cited March 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jacob Scaggs, 21, of Fayetteville, was cited March 20 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Carey Norton, 47, of Crystal River, Fla., was arrested March 20 in connection with domestic battery-3rd, misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, felony.

Shellie Greenlee, 46, of Tulsa, Okla., was cited March 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile male, 16, of Fayetteville, was cited March 21 in connection with curfew violation.

Juvenile male, 16, of Fayetteville, was cited March 21 in connection with curfew violation.

Terry Stires, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 22 in connection with domestic assault-3rd, disorderly conduct.

Starla Bettencourt, 35, of Farmington, was cited March 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tracy Anderson, 47, of Summers, was cited March 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Isaiah Aaron, 22, of Springdale, was arrested March 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marcia Donley, 72, of Fayetteville, was cited March 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Promise Skaggs, 29, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Christen Debes, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kenneth Lee, 59, of Farmingotn, was arrested March 23 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jared Helms, 38, of Farmington, was arrested March 23 in connection with leaving the scene of an accident.

Victor Sanchez, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 25 on a warrant for failure to appear, driving on suspended license, fictitious tags.

Kody Cone, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 25 in connection with contempt.

Jose McGuire, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kimberly Sears, 53, of Rogers, was arrested March 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

