PRAIRIE GROVE -- Community Clinic on Monday moved one of its screening sites for covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses from the Prairie Grove Elementary Health and Wellness Clinic to Fayetteville Medical, 162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., according to a news release.

Carmel Perry, director of the school district's coordinated school health program, said the Prairie Grove wellness clinic will be open 8-10 a.m. Monday-Friday for regular patients by appointment only. The clinic will close for the rest of the day so its staff can assist with the Fayetteville Medical covid-19 screening site.

Perry said anyone who is sick and calls the Prairie Grove clinic most likely will be diverted to Fayetteville Medical to be screened for the flu and strep throat. If the patient's symptoms meet the criteria established by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention for covid-19, then staff will take a sample and send it off to be tested.

Fayetteville Medical is located across the street from Lowe's, near Aldi grocery store.

Abbie Luzius, community development manager with Community Clinic, said the company decided to move the Prairie Grove site because of the number of requests for screenings in the Fayetteville area. The clinic on Martin Luther King will be more convenient, Luzius said.

Through Thursday (March 26), more than 90 people had come to the Prairie Grove site for a screening, according to Luzius. She did not have a number on how many were tested for covid-19 at the Prairie Grove site.

For all its screening sites, Community Clinic has seen 550 people through March 26 and sent out tests for 140 people who met the CDC criteria.

Perry said the change is good because it allows the clinic to continue seeing its regular clients with chronic issues.

According to the news release, Judd Semingson, Community Clinic CEO, made the following comment, "Community Clinic will continue to be responsive to the needs of our communities and the patients that we attend to. In having community based testing and treatment sites and working with our regional healthcare facilities and providers, our goal is to ensure that patients have safe access for their healthcare needs. Having been Northwest Arkansas' Community Health Center for over 20 years, we stand alongside the communities we serve during this time of need."

General News on 04/01/2020