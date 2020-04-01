LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The city of Farmington closed the playgrounds and amenities at Creekside Park this morning. Prairie Grove also has closed its playground equipment because of the coronavirus.

FARMINGTON -- The cities of Prairie Grove and Farmington have closed their playground equipment and other recreational facilities to the public.

The city of Fayetteville closed all its parks and amenities on Tuesday. As of now, the city of Lincoln is not closing its parks, according to Rhonda Hulse, city business manager and grants coordinator.

Prairie Grove closed all playground equipment Tuesday (March 24) at Mock Park and Rieff Park and wrapped the equipment with caution tape.

Playground equipment "should be considered out of operation," said a post on the city's Facebook page.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, said the city is evaluating areas of high risk.

"Especially with playground facilities, there's so much hands on," Oelrich said. "The potential for high risk is greater on playgrounds."

For now, Prairie Grove will leave its tennis courts open, Oelrich said, explaining he believes the risk of exposure is much less for people playing tennis, than for those on playground equipment. The tennis courts are a separate facility and located in a different part of Prairie Grove.

The bathroom facilities at Rieff Park are still open at this time. The Mock Park bathroom is closed for renovation.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn met Wednesday morning (March 25) with staff at Creekside Park and made the decision to close all the equipment at the park, including the two playgrounds, basketball court, tennis courts, obstacle course, sand volleyball court, restrooms and pavilions.

Police officers and public works staff surrounded the equipment with caution tape and installed signs that say the park is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The city also has closed the restroom facilities at Creekside Park.

Penn said the Creekside Park parking lot, walking trail and disc golf will remain open to the public. The walking trail at Farmington Sports Complex on Southwinds Road also is open to the public.

Creekside Park has a neighborhood Facebook page, set up by a private person not by the city, and it was filled with comments on Tuesday with concerns about the number of people using the park and the possibility of people spreading the coronavirus.

"I'm simply not getting this," said a post by Devis Fruchtl on the Creekside Park Facebook page."Fayetteville has closed their parks and courts. I see probably 100 people at the park behind and to the right of my house. Kids all over the 'jungle gym', kids in the volleyball sandpit. No social distancing. So many people playing basketball with I'm sure a 'disinfected ball.' I'm definitely into health, recreation and enjoying this wonderful weather. I just don't think people are taking this ordeal very seriously."

Penn on Wednesday said the decision to close the equipment is "based on what the governor and the president are all saying and the CDC is saying."

He said the city also is "doing what the public had indicated they want to see done."

The public needs to adhere to those guidelines, Penn said, noting patrons can still go to the park and use the open spaces and walk on the trail.

"I as mayor cannot control what people do. People have to take some responsibility and understand they are at risk when they go to a public place."

Penn said he was bothered by emails and comments that placed the blame on the city if anyone gets covid-19 from being at the park.

"Kids and parents and other individuals are over there and they know what's going on. They read the newspapers and see the news and they are ignoring it," Penn said. "I think the main thing is that we can just do what we can do. And we've done that. And it's the responsibility of the parents and the individuals who go to that park to stay off the amenities."

For both Prairie Grove and Farmington, officers will monitor the city parks. If anyone is using the amenities, they will be asked to leave.

General News on 04/01/2020