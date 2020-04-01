I was recently with a company of regional pastors and church leaders in NW Arkansas. We gathered by teleconference to consider the ramifications of the present virus pandemic. Of course, large church gatherings are put on hold for a time. What are we to do?

What are you missing out on if churches can't meet? Is it preaching? Singing? Giving? Fellowship? One of the important dynamics that's often neglected when we assemble is corporate prayer. Of course, solitary praying is vital for each of us. As Matthew 7:7 says, we can "ask, seek, and knock." These are three types of petition towards God. We ask for things. We seek God's face. We knock on doors to open. But the prayer of agreement which occurs when we gather together can be far more powerful than any individual prayer. Let me explain.

Something awesome happens during corporate prayer. God shows up. Our Lord said that He would be with us by his Spirit even if only a few believers gather together in his name. (Mt. 18:18-20) This is our unique privilege, to assemble as a corporate body, even if it is a small "prayer cell," acting in concerted prayer. I call this "Christ in Session." Whenever we wait on the Lord in prayer, the Holy Spirit directs us to pray according to his will. He causes us, for that moment, to become a living concert of prayer, an event that the holy angels enjoy. This symphony of believers unites hearts and voices to intercede. God's revealed will gets done on earth through the agency of the church's prayers. We can thus advance his kingdom in our lives and in our communities.

This prayer dynamic happens privately, of course, when we align our will with God's and listen for his prayer agenda during our time alone each day with the Lord. But there is a higher level of power being tapped into and released on the earth when believers assemble to pray. By the act of assembling together in Christ's name, we multiply our prayer power. Our faith level is elevated because we are not alone, not focusing on our failings, but rather on doing God's will.

This kind of activity is of primary importance for the Christian community. Bible scholar Derek Prince was teaching about facing the future with faith when he said, "Christ exercises His authority through His believing people and makes continuous victory possible for us. I'll say that again, because it is so important. Christ exercises His authority through His believing people and makes continuous victory possible for us." This bold statement came from a brilliant philosopher and linguist who spoke seven languages, had seen the risen Lord personally, and regularly experienced amazing answers to prayer.

What if we don't pray? What happens? Can we lose the fresh oil of God's presence?

Without praying together, this is the dire forecast. Churches will become museums, filled with relics and bones of past lives and ancient events. Churches will become libraries: quiet, solemn, devoted to learning but never doing. Churches will become empty houses, furnished and lit but unoccupied by the Owner.

I've seen revivals, waves of renewal. Usually a move of God leaves a deposit, something that was needed in the body of Christ. It's generally true that when God moves that our biblical understanding has to catch up with what we just experienced. To say, "this is that," and approve a move of God usually takes time to read, research, review, and formulate the right response. In my experience, it is "presence-focused praying" that tunes up my heart.

