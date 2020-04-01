FILE PHOTO Deidre Mays, owner of Magnolia Coffee along with her husband Richard, fills an order in February 2018. The couple has decided to close its Prairie Grove and Farmington shops for the time being because of the coronavirus.

FARMINGTON -- Choosing to set a good example for customer and employee safety in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, three local businesses announced Sunday they planned to close until it's safe to reopen.

Magnolia Coffee, located in Prairie Grove and Farmington, and Fat Rolls and Coyles Family Restaurant, both in Prairie Grove, announced their closings through Facebook. Previously, Magnolia has been serving its customers by drive-through window. Coyles has had curbside pickup and delivery. Fat Rolls had been offering curbside pickup for reserve orders.

"To our sweet customers, we have decided that at this point that no amount of money is worth risking our family's, our employees', or your health," said the post on Magnolia Coffee's Facebook page. "We have discussed with Coyle's and Fat Rolls and decided that we will take the lead and close, hopefully setting a good example. We understand that this will be inconvenient for some, but we know that most of you will understand and hopefully appreciate the reasoning behind it."

Magnolia Coffee opened both its locations in Prairie Grove and Farmington from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday for the last time until the owners decide to reopen.

Magnolia Coffee, owned by Richard and Deidre Mays of Hogeye, opened in November 2017, in the old Magnolia Gas Station. They opened a drive-through coffee shop in Farmington in summer 2018.

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce recently named the coffee shop as the 2020 Business of the Year.

"This has been one of the toughest decisions we have ever made but right now we feel it's the right thing to do," the post said. "Please stay home. We need you here with us."

Fat Rolls, located at 116 N. Mock St., and owned by Jean and Jacob Aldridge, posted the following on its Facebook page: "To the community of Prairie Grove, we would like to again humbly thank you for the support you have shown us these past few weeks when so much is uncertain. However, we feel that it is our responsibility to contribute to the stopping of this pandemic by closing our doors until it is safe to reopen."

The post said all three businesses agreed that closing at this time is the appropriate course of action.

"We hope that you will be understanding in this decision and follow our examples to make every effort to help our lives and economy get back to normal," the post said.

Fat Rolls opened in February 2015 and expanded by opening a drive-through shop in Lincoln last fall.

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce recognized Fat Rolls as the 2017 Business of the Year. The business is located in a building that is more than 100 years old.

Coyles Family Restaurant, located at 661 E. Douglas Road and owned by Chris Alexander, opened to the public on Feb. 15, 2019.

Coyles announced its closing with the following post: "We love you guys! We will open as soon as it's safe. Please know that we are doing this for your safety. We would love to keep cooking for you but we worry. You just don't know how something as simple as using a pen to sign your receipt could have an effect. We can be as clean as we try to be but I don't want to take any chances. I promise, we will be here when this is done. You guys stay safe and we will see you soon!"

General News on 04/01/2020