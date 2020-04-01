LOWELL -- United Way of Northwest Arkansas will implement a covid-19 response fund to support local community members impacted by the novel coronavirus beginning in early April.

UWNWA is committed to helping the community during these trying times and believes that with this fund, the organization can identify the biggest areas of need, directly address them and impact those most vulnerable. Flexible resources will be provided for immediate, emerging, and long-term needs to organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak. The fund is designed to complement the work of government and public health officials to address all aspects of the outbreak in Northwest Arkansas.

The first phase of proactive and responsive grants will fund nonprofits to assist with the immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations impacted by covid-19 in the areas of health, education and financial stability.

"Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected," said United Way CEO Jackie Hancock. "

United Way of Northwest Arkansas will administer the fund and an advisory committee of local funders and community institutions working directly with impacted populations will oversee the application process.

An application for organizations to request funds will be available through a link at unitedwaynwa.org/COVID19donate by April 3. Additional phases of future funding will be developed by evaluating the funds available, community needs and government response.

Donation to the fund can be made by individuals, companies or organizations online at unitedwaynwa.org/COVID19donate or Text COVID19NWA to 71777 or please contact Christina Hinds, vice president resource development to make a donation to support the Covid-19 Response Fund for NWA at chinds@unitedwaynwa.org.

"Our goal is to help families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more; 100% of the donations will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic, said Hancock.

General News on 04/01/2020