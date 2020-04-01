LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jacob and Brianne Christiansen, of Farmington, walk their dogs, Cricket and Calvin, last week at Creekside Park in Farmington. Both are youth pastors with First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville. They are working from home now because of covid-19 concerns and figuring out how to minister to their youth through other ways. Exercise is one recommendation given by counselors and therapists as a way to deal with anxiety or stress because of the coronavirus.

FARMINGTON -- Limit social media and watching the news, listen to music and exercise are some ways to deal with anxiety stemming from concerns about the coronavirus crisis, according to Sherri Gansz, licensed certified social worker and owner of Cardinal Care Center in Farmington.

"It's almost like a snow globe that you shake it hard and turn it upside down," Gansz said.

Resources Cardinal Care Center 479-267-6934 Arkansas Crisis Center 1-888-247-7472

Gansz said she believes the news about covid-19 really hit Northwest Arkansas when the University of Arkansas announced it was closing campus and sending students home for online classes.

"When the college shut down, I think it sent a ripple effect throughout Northwest Arkansas," Gansz said.

She was on her way home from Fort Smith when she received a panic call from her two college interns. The students did not receive any type of heads-up about the university's plans, just an email with the announcement.

"They were upset because they would not be able to see their clients for the rest of the semester," Gansz said. "There were a lot of unknowns and everyone went into a panic."

Gansz said her office is staying busy and continuing to meet with clients, whether it's by phone, video or in person.

She's seen a lot of college students.

"For college age, anxiety and stress is higher because their lives have changed very quickly. They are very overwhelmed and humbled," Gansz said.

To handle the stress and anxiety of the coronavirus, Gansz said first off, people have to limit social media and how much news they are watching.

"Do not stay on social media and watch the news 24/7," Gansz said. "Studies have found that the more time spent on social media, it makes anxiety worse."

Some ideas are to possibly watch the news first thing in the morning, at lunch and then in the evening. If someone is feeling anxious, Gansz said her recommendation is to limit watching the news to three times a day, 30 minutes at a time.

"So you're getting information, but you're not getting overwhelmed," she said.

People who like social contact may be struggling because they are supposed to distance from others and stay at home.

In such cases, Gansz encouraged people to reach out to family and friends and check on others.

"Checking on people and helping others gets our mind and focus off our own struggles," she said. "Print out kindness cards and put on people's doors with your phone number to help them with needs. Volunteer, maybe make calls to check on people."

Weather permitting, Gansz encouraged people to get outside for 20-30 minutes everyday.

"Anything you can do outside where there are not large groups of people," she said. "Walk your dog, walk at the park, exercise of any kind. This is better than sitting around focusing your thoughts on the virus."

Other ideas are funny movies, music, humor, yoga and meditation, devotions, reading the Bible, journaling and art. Other tasks to distract from the virus can be rearranging furniture, cleaning out closets, focus on gratitude, cleaning out the car.

When people are dealing with anxiety, they tend to look at everything they need to get done. They focus on the one or two things they cannot control, instead of looking at hundreds of things they can control, she said.

"Figure out what you can control and what you can't control," Gansz said. "We can't control the things happening in the country. But we can control one week at a time, one day at a time. Put a time limit on a task and realistically think about how long it will take to do that task. Each day, have a check list. Maybe give yourself 30 minutes to work on a task and move on."

She added, "There are two things we can control: our attitude and our behaviors. You can control getting up, taking a shower, watching TV, eating and drinking enough fluids. Focus on these minor things, instead of worrying about the whole world and what's going on."

For people who are struggling, Gansz encouraged them to seek help.

"It doesn't matter where. It may be a pastor, friend, or someone who's going to therapy," she said.

She said she has her clients discuss how they feel about their situations and wants them to know all feelings are acceptable and valid. After discussing these negative feelings, she'll help them to look at what's in their control or look at it from a different perspective.

She said it's important for people who are struggling to have a toolbox of different "tools" to use. One tool, such as journaling, may work for a while and then it's not helping anymore.

"Let's look at other tools then," she said. "All of these are tools that we are going to give people."

Someone going to therapy may go one hour a week.

"We have to help people figure out how to be successful all the other hours," she said. "Keep working on it, so no matter what's going on you'll be able to manage it. We need tools just like a mechanic needs different tools."

Gansz has her own trauma from her past and her anxiety can be high because of the unknown.

She recommends seeking professional help if the tools someone is using to help with anxiety are not working.

"Don't let it get to the point of having a bottom of the barrel feeling. Try to take care of yourself and if you feel you're at the point you don't know what else to do, that's where professional help comes in."

Gansz also pointed out that seeking help is a sign of being strong, not a sign of weakness.

"It's admirable to ask for help. You have to know what your limit is."

She urged anyone with suicidal thoughts or is feeling helpless or hopeless to seek help.

"I feel so passionate about helping people because I've been that person. Call our number. We have a large community base to help and can also help you reach out to others in the community."

This is a difficult time, just like the terrible tragedy of 911.

"We made it through that and we'll make it through this," Gansz said. "We're all in this together."

General News on 04/01/2020