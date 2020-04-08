MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Pea Ridge boys basketball team poses with their newly-won District 4A-1 championship trophy Saturday, Feb. 22. The Blackhawks defeated Berryville in the finals, 68-56, after getting past tournament host Prairie Grove, 40-28, in Thursday's semifinals.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge started off hot and never cooled off in beating Berryville, 68-56, for the 4A-1 District boys basketball tournament championship at Prairie Grove Saturday, Feb. 22.

The underdog Bobcats entered the contest on the heels of a startling upset of No. 1 seed Shiloh Christian to the tune of a 64-46 score on Thursday. Before that Berryville knocked off Gravette, 44-28; and Farmington, 52-35. Defensively the Bobcats were allowing an average of 36.3 points in three tourney contests before meeting Pea Ridge.

Berryville was playing its fourth game in five days and its underdog charm finally evaporated.

The first quarter was all Pea Ridge with the Blackhawks blazing away from 3-point land and converting in transition. Brandon Whatley and Noah Peterson hit 3-pointers in the first quarter leading Pea Ridge to a 23-8 lead.

By halftime the scrappy underdog Bobcats whittled Pea Ridge's lead down to 34-26. Kade Davidson took the ball the length of the court, then rebounded his own miss in traffic, scored and converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to get the last points of the half for Berryville.

The Bobcats outscored Pea Ridge 18-11 in the second, but that flip-flopped in the third with the Blackhawks owning a 23-13 advantage to take a 57-39 lead into the fourth quarter. Berryville never got closer than 14 in the fourth until the last 30 seconds.

Peterson and Whatley scored 18 points apiece for Pea Ridge (22-4) with Hunter Rains adding 13 points and Wes Wales 11 for the Blackhawks.

Davidson scored 15 points and 6-foot-7 center Weston Teague had 13 for Berryville.

Pea Ridge 68, Berryville 56

Berryville^8^18^13^17 -- 56

Pea Ridge^23^11^23^11 -- 68

Berryville (19-11): Kade Davidson 15, Weston Teague 13, J.D. Smith 9, Landon Chester 9, Scot Lucas 6, Chris Lehr 2, Trenton Hutchinson 2.

Pea Ridge (22-4): Brandon Whatley 18, Noah Peterson 18, Hunter Rains 13, Wes Wales 12, Greydon Edwards 5, Jared Brewer 2.

