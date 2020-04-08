PRAIRIE GROVE -- Playing for the third straight night took its toll on the Prairie Grove boys basketball team losing 40-28 to Pea Ridge Thursday, Feb. 27 in a District 4A-1 semifinal.
Pea Ridge hit eight 3-point shots including a trio of treys over a 1:45 span of the second quarter plus three more trifectas in the third period to open up a 27-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Back-to-back baskets by Alex Edmiston reduced the deficit to 36-25 with 3:48 remaining. Pea Ridge milked the clock and extended the lead to 38-25 on Noah Peterson's bucket.
The Tigers suffered from first quarter turnovers after taking a 4-0 lead on baskets by Noah Ceniceros and John Mayers. Pea Ridge scored the next 7 points all by Peterson, who finished with 16. His 3-pointer moved Pea Ridge ahead, 7-4, at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers dropped into the District 4A-1 consolation game Saturday against Shiloh Christian, which entered the tournament seeded No. 1 in the East Division. Berryville beat the Saints, 64-46, in the other semifinal. All four schools qualified for the 4A North Regional hosted by Berryville Feb. 26-29.
"Defensively, I was pleased. Offensively, we just had one of those nights where we didn't shoot it well, couldn't score it and basically took a loss. You give up 40 points, you hope that's enough, but tonight it wasn't," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston.
Pea Ridge 40, Prairie Grove 28
Prairie Grove^4^6^7^11^--^28
Pea Ridge^7^9^11^13^--^40
Prairie Grove (15-12, 7-5): Alex Edmiston 2 2-2 6, John Mayers 3 0-0 6, Noah Ceniceros 3 0-0 6, Sloan Smith 2 0-0 4, Carl Von Bergen 1 0-0 3, Blake Gardner 1 0-0 3, Totals 12 2-2 28.
Pea Ridge (21-4, 12-0): Noah Peterson 7 0-0 16, Brandon Whatley 3 0-0 7, Jared Brewer 2 0-0 6, Greydon Edwards 2 0-0 6, Hunter Rains 1 0-0 3, Wes Wales 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 0-0 40.
3-Point Goals -- Pea Ridge 8 (Edwards 2, Peterson 2, Brewer 2, Rains, Whatley), Prairie Grove 2 (Von Bergen, Gardner).Sports on 04/08/2020
Print Headline: Blackhawks Take Toll On Tigers