Prairie Grove senior Carl Von Bergon (wearing white uniform) struggles against the combined efforts of Pea Ridge's Greydon Edwards (left) and Hunter Rains to maintain possession of the basketball. Pea Ridge defeated Prairie Grove, 40-28, on the Tigers' home-court in the District 4-1 boys basketball semifinal Thursday, Feb. 27.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Playing for the third straight night took its toll on the Prairie Grove boys basketball team losing 40-28 to Pea Ridge Thursday, Feb. 27 in a District 4A-1 semifinal.

Pea Ridge hit eight 3-point shots including a trio of treys over a 1:45 span of the second quarter plus three more trifectas in the third period to open up a 27-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back baskets by Alex Edmiston reduced the deficit to 36-25 with 3:48 remaining. Pea Ridge milked the clock and extended the lead to 38-25 on Noah Peterson's bucket.

The Tigers suffered from first quarter turnovers after taking a 4-0 lead on baskets by Noah Ceniceros and John Mayers. Pea Ridge scored the next 7 points all by Peterson, who finished with 16. His 3-pointer moved Pea Ridge ahead, 7-4, at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers dropped into the District 4A-1 consolation game Saturday against Shiloh Christian, which entered the tournament seeded No. 1 in the East Division. Berryville beat the Saints, 64-46, in the other semifinal. All four schools qualified for the 4A North Regional hosted by Berryville Feb. 26-29.

"Defensively, I was pleased. Offensively, we just had one of those nights where we didn't shoot it well, couldn't score it and basically took a loss. You give up 40 points, you hope that's enough, but tonight it wasn't," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston.

Pea Ridge 40, Prairie Grove 28

Prairie Grove^4^6^7^11^--^28

Pea Ridge^7^9^11^13^--^40

Prairie Grove (15-12, 7-5): Alex Edmiston 2 2-2 6, John Mayers 3 0-0 6, Noah Ceniceros 3 0-0 6, Sloan Smith 2 0-0 4, Carl Von Bergen 1 0-0 3, Blake Gardner 1 0-0 3, Totals 12 2-2 28.

Pea Ridge (21-4, 12-0): Noah Peterson 7 0-0 16, Brandon Whatley 3 0-0 7, Jared Brewer 2 0-0 6, Greydon Edwards 2 0-0 6, Hunter Rains 1 0-0 3, Wes Wales 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 0-0 40.

3-Point Goals -- Pea Ridge 8 (Edwards 2, Peterson 2, Brewer 2, Rains, Whatley), Prairie Grove 2 (Von Bergen, Gardner).

Sports on 04/08/2020