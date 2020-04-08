MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Berryville sophomore Kade Davidson elevates after dribble penetration got him to the front of the rim against Shiloh Christian. The upstart Bobcats, a heavy underdog, knocked off the top-seeded Saints in the District 4A-1 boys basketball semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena. Davidson scored 6 points and handed out double digits in assists with his teammates draining a dozen 3-pointers set up by his passing.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Berryville excelled with point-guard Kade Davidson distributing the basketball and finding spot-up shooters startling No. 1 seed Shiloh Christian with a 64-56 upset in the district semifinals.

Berryville coach Brent Compton was thrilled as his boys knocked down 12 threes while limiting Shiloh to four and the Bobcats captured a 26-20 halftime lead at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20. Landon Chester (23 points, 6 treys) and Trenton Hutchison (17 points, 5 treys) combined for 40 points.

"Our kids really shot the ball well. Kade, our point-guard, did a good job making two guard one, getting in the creases, and then getting it to the open man and our guys knocked them down tonight," Compton said.

Berryville's defense was pretty good, too. Shiloh star 6-4 forward Seth Rosenfeld lit up Lincoln for 47 points in the first game of the season. Known as a scorer can go off, this time the Berryville guys didn't let him take over the game.

"The two times prior to this he did go off on us and our kids did a lot better job tonight and that was probably the difference in the game," Compton said.

The first quarter started off as a physical battle as most games involving Shiloh Christian occur. The Saints took an early lead before Berryville tied it at 8-all on Hutchison's 3-pointer set up by a nice bounce pass from Davidson. Eli Wisdom's steal and lay-in gave the Saints a 2-point lead, but that was erased by Chester's trifecta for Berryville.

Rosenfeld scored 18 points but they were scattered. None came in bunches and equally important Berryville rose above the challenge of playing three nights in-a-row. The Bobcats stayed in the flow of the game and never played tired. The Bobcats used a 15-6 point production advantage in the second quarter to erase Shiloh's 14-11 first quarter lead.

"I bet they're tired, but these kids are tough," Compton said. "They're playing well right now. When you play the way we're playing, they can't wait until the next game and they're young, but I bet they're looking for their day off tomorrow."

In the third quarter Shiloh lost shooters when Berryville turned up the tempo. Three consecutive 3-point shots extended the Bobcat lead to 42-27. Davidson assisted on all three finding Hutchison in the left corner, Chris Lehr in the right corner and Chester.

The barrage made the Saints vulnerable to giving up drives while trying to get out on shooters. Chester converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and Davidson went around his man to keep the margin at 47-32 when the third quarter concluded.

Rosenfeld converted both ends of a 1-and-1 yet the Saints still trailed 52-38 at the 3:55 mark of the fourth. Shiloh coach Chuck Davis took time-out, but Davidson finished a drive and Chester sank a pair of treys. Weston Teague blocked Rosenfeld in the paint and Davidson was off to the races finishing at the other end to extend the Bobcat lead to 62-43 with the clock down to 1:44.

Berryville 64, Shiloh Christian 46

Berryville^11^15^21^17 -- 64

Shiloh Christian^14^6^12^14 -- 46

Shiloh Christian (15-10, 8-3): Seth Rosenfeld 5 7-8 18, Stewart Bivens 4 1-2 10, Eli Wisdom 3 1-2 8, Luke Hutchinson 1 2-2 4, Cole Oswald 1 1-2 4, Truitt Tollett 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 12-16 46.

Berryville: (17-10, 4-7): Landon Chester 8 1-1 23, Trenton Hutchison 5 2-2 17, Weston Teague 2 3-4 7, Kade Davidson 3 0-0 6, Scotland Lucas 1 2-2 4, Chris Lehr 1 0-0 3, J.D. Smith 1 0-0 2, Austin Franklin 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-9 64.

3-Point Goals -- Shiloh Christian 4 (Rosenfeld, Oswald, Bivens, Wisdom), Berryville 12 (Chester 6, Hutchison 5, Lehr).

