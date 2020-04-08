Sign in
Closings by STAFF REPORT | Today at 5:00 a.m.

CANE HILL

• Historic Cane Hill Museum and The Gallery at Historic Cane Hill are closed at this time

LINCOLN

• Lincoln Water Department is closed at this time. Payments can be placed in the drop box. City staff is working. For more information or questions, call 824-4274.

• Lincoln Senior Center is closed to patrons. Curbside meals are available for lunch. Call 824-3861 to reserve a meal. Meals on Wheels are still being delivered.

FARMINGTON

• Farmington City Hall is closed to the public through Thursday, April 30. City staff will be working. For information or questions, call City Hall, 267-3865.

• Farmington Public Library is closed because of construction.

• Creekside Park and its amenities are closed to the public. The walking trail and disc golf course are open.

• Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center is closed to the public. Curbside meals are available for lunch. Call 267- 5709 to reserve a meal. Meals on Wheels are still being delivered.

PRAIRIE GROVE

• Prairie Grove City Hall and the Water Department office are closed to the public. Water and trash payments can be made in the night box, on-line, or over the phone using a credit card. City staff is working. For questions or information, call 846-6540.

• All city meetings have been suspended at this time.

• The city's playgrounds are closed to the public. Walking trails are open to the public.

• Prairie Grove Public Library is closed to the public. The library will accept request for books on premises. Once requested, staff will place them on a table at the entrance when the patron notifies them that they are there for pickup.

• Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park's visitor center, museum and playground are closed to the public until May 13. The walking trail and grounds are open.

• Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center is closed to patrons. Curbside meals are available for lunch. Call 846-2794 to reserve a meal. Meals on Wheels are still being delivered.

General News on 04/08/2020

Print Headline: Closings

