PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School District has received a $22,000 joint use grant to construct a new walking trail around the playground at the elementary school, said Carmel Perry, director of the district's coordinated health program.

The grant from the Arkansas Department of Education will provide money to construct a one-fourth mile, paved walking trail that will be located inside the perimeter of a fence behind the school.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works with the city of Prairie Grove, said the city has tentatively agreed to help build the trail for the school. An agreement hasn't been finalized yet, he said.

Along with this grant, the school already has received a $10,000 grant from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield's Blue & You Foundation to install fitness stations along the trail. The school received the Blue Cross grant as part of the foundation's initiative for a healthier Arkansas, said Warren McDonald of the foundation.

The Blue & You grant will be used to purchase and install 10 fitness stations along the trail that can be used by students and adults. Perry said stations will include a balance beam, elliptical, sit-up board, exercise bike, vertical jump and horizontal ladder.

Perry said she hopes the trail and stations will be ready for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

General News on 04/08/2020