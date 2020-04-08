Sign in
Farmington Girls Share Championship With Star City LADY CARDINALS WEAR BASKETBALL CROWN by Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER | Today at 9:44 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's 2020 girls basketball team coached by Brad Johnson (right) has been designated as State 4A co-champions along with Star City in wake of the covid-19 crisis and cancellation of the state finals by the Arkansas Activities Association. Farmington (32-3) defeated Pocahontas (65-48) and Batesville (76-64) to reach the state finals during the Class 4A State tournament at Farmington's Cardinal Arena March 4-7 managed by Farmington interim athletic director, Jon Purifoy (left).

FARMINGTON -- Monday's announcement from the Arkansas Activities Association designated Farmington and Star City as co-champions for 2019-2020 Class 4A State girls basketball season.

The Class 4A State basketball tournament was held at Farmington's Cardinal Arena March 4-7 with both teams advancing to the finals originally scheduled for March 13 at Bank OZK Arena at Hot Springs.

2019-2020 FARMINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RESULTS

Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status

Nov. 11, 2019^Rogers Heritage^Win^60-41^Duel at the Dome Tournament

Nov. 14, 2019^Marshall^Win^73-34^Duel at the Dome Tournament

Nov. 15, 2019^Providence Academy^Win^70-47^Nonconference

Nov. 16, 2019^Siloam Springs^Win^52-22^

Nov. 21, 2019^Bentonville^Win^66-40^Benefit Game

Nov. 29, 2019^Springdale^Win^69-32^Slim Chickens Classic

Dec. 5, 2019^Greene County Tech^Win^53-31^Lady Eagle Invitational

Dec. 6, 2019^Macon County (Lafayette, Tenn.)^Loss^66-^57^Lady Eagle Invitational

Dec. 7, 2019^Paragould^Win^67-53^Lady Eagle Invitational

Dec. 10, 2019^Alma^Win^63-48^Nonconference

Dec. 14, 2019^Bryant^Win^69-38^Nonconference

Dec. 20, 2019^at Prairie Grove^Win^61-33^4A-1 Conference

Dec. 26, 2019^Highland^Win^69-36^Mountain Home Tournament

Dec. 27, 2019^Rogers^Win^61-46^Mountain Home Tournament

Dec. 28, 2019^Watson’s Chapel^Win^66-61^Mountain Home Tournament

Jan. 3, 2020^Greenwood^Loss^88-72^Nonconference

Jan. 7, 2020^at Pea Ridge^Win^48-47 (Double Overtime)^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 10, 2020^Gravette^Win^72-48^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 14, 2020^at Gentry^Win^61-36^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 21, 2020^at Berryville^Win^69-50^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 24, 2020^Shiloh Christian^Win^69-22^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 28, 2020^at Huntsville^Win^68-28^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 31, 2020^Prairie Grove^Win^64-34^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 4, 2020^Pea Ridge^Win^67-56^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 7, 2020^at Gravette^Win^73-57^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 11, 2020^Gentry^Win^58-25^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 14, 2020^at Harrison^Win^74-60^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 20, 2020^Pea Ridge^Win^51-39^District Semifinal

Feb. 22, 2020^Harrison^Win^54- 41^District Championship

Feb. 26, 2020^Pottsville^Win^66-49^4A North Regional

Feb. 28, 2020^Pea Ridge^Win^56-33^4A North Regional Semifinal

Feb. 29, 2020^Harrison^Win^64-41^4A North Regional Championship

March 5, 2020^Pocahontas^Win^65-48^State 4A Quarterfinal

March 7, 2020^Batesville^Win^76-64^State 4A Semifinal

2019-2020 FARMINGTON LADY CARDINAL ROSTER

No.^Name^Position^Hgt.^Wgt.

1^Madison Earnheart^F^Sr.^5-3

2^Kaci Drain^PG^Sr.^5-3

3^Camila Gurrola^F^Jr.^5-7

5^Allie Devecsery^F^So.^5-8

11^Carson Dillard^G^So.^5-7

12^Tori Kersey^F^Jr.^5-11

14^Mazzi Carlson^G^So.^5-6

20^Megan Hernandez^PF^So.^5-9

21^Audrey Culpepper^PF^Sr.^5-10

22^Makenna Vanzant^PG^Sr.^5-7

23^Trinity Johnson^G^Jr.^5-9

32^Cadence Dean^F^So.^5-6

33^Joelle Tidwell^F-G^Sr.^5-9

34^Morgan Brye^SF^So.^5-10

42^Daisin Pruitt^F^So.^5-9

xx^Lindsey Scogin^G^Fr.^5-8

Head coach: Brad Johnson

Assistants: Jessica McCullough, Denver Holt, Breanna Jones

The finals were postponed March 12, then cancelled Monday as national, state and local efforts to combat the coronavirus halted all on-going athletic competitions. The Class 4A girls co-champions showcase Farmington (32-3) and Star City (32-0) while the Class 4A boys co-champions are Magnolia and Mills University Studies.

Here's a look back at an All-State Tournament team as selected by the Enterprise-Leader.

BOYS

First Team

Derrian Ford, Magnolia, guard, -- MVP. Ford scored 36 points in a double overtime, 63-56, win over Brookland in the semifinal, and 21 points versus Blytheville in a quarterfinal.

Jakari Livingston, Mills, center, the most exciting player of the tournament threw down an array of dunks, including alley-oop lobs scoring 25 points against eStem in the semifinal, and 17 points versus Morrilton in the quarterfinal.

JK Sanders, eStem, forward, scored in double figures in all three state tourney games. He scored 17 points twice, against both Mills and Camden Fairview, and had 15 points versus Ozark.

Jackson Ballard, Brookland, forward, the spirited leader of the upstart, underdog scored 17 points versus Pottsville, 10 points before fouling out against Magnolia, and had 5 points in a 35-29 win over Monticello.

Tedrick Washington, Blytheville, guard, scored 19 points versus Magnolia, and 9 points against Dardanelle.

Second Team

Devonte Walker, Magnolia, was defended well and didn't score against Brookland, but the Panthers might not have arrived in the semifinals without the 19 points against Blytheville.

Javion Guy-King, Mills, had 19 points vs. eStem, and 14 points vs. Morrilton.

Caleb Allen, Mills, scored 21 points against Morrilton, and 8 points versus eStem.

Jacob Sanders, eStem, scored 14 points vs. Mills, 12 points vs. Ozark, 6 points vs. Camden Fairview.

Devonte Witherspoon, Nashville, exploded for 26 points versus Morrilton.

Third Team

Keean Strode, Brookland, scored 9 points vs. Monticello, 8 points vs. Pottsville, 6 points vs. Magnolia.

Cole Doke, Brookland, 17 points vs. Magnolia, 7 points vs. Pottsville, 2 points vs. Monticello.

Johnny Anderson, Blytheville, 12 points vs. Dardanelle, 8 points vs. Magnolia.

Darrius Allison, Morrilton, 15 points vs. Nashville, 5 points vs. Mills.

Kendric Burks, Monticello, 8 points vs. Brookland.

GIRLS

First Team

Isabella Higginbottom, Batesville -- MVP. She scored 37 points versus Farmington, and 30 points against Pea Ridge.

Makenna Vanzant, Farmington, scored 20 points against both Batesville and Pocahontas.

Arriana "Tink" Johnson, Star City, scored 21 points vs. Southside, and 18 points vs. Pulaski Academy.

Jazmene McMillan, Pulaski Academy, 25 points vs. Harrison, 13 points vs. Nashville, 9 points vs. Star City.

Taylor Hernandez, Pulaski Academy, 21 points vs. Nashville, 15 points vs. Harrison, 7 points vs. Star City.

Second Team

Breanna Grayson, Star City, 19 points vs. Pulaski Academy, 14 points vs. Southside.

Tori Kersey, Farmington, 19 points vs. Batesville, 13 points vs. Pocahontas.

Trinity Johnson, Farmington, 20 points vs. Batesville, 12 points vs. Pocahontas.

Joelle Tidwell, Farmington, an all-around performer with 6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, vs. Pocahontas, 5 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs. Batesville.

Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 19 points vs. Batesville, 19 points vs. Mena.

Third Team

Janiya Johnson, Star City, 11 points vs. Southside, 10 points vs. Pulaski Academy.

Isis Woods, Pulaski Academy, 20 points vs. Star City, 10 points vs. Nashville, 5 points vs. Harrison.

Reese Gardner, Southside Batesville, 26 points vs. Ozark, 12 points vs. Star City.

Taylor Rush, Batesville, 10 points vs. Pea Ridge, 9 points vs. Farmington.

Kate Sorg, Pocahontas, 17 points vs. Farmington, 12 points vs. Crossett.

Taylor Honesty, Nashville, 14 points vs. Pulaski Academy.

Sports on 04/08/2020

Print Headline: Farmington Girls Share Championship With Star City

