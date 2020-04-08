FARMINGTON -- Monday's announcement from the Arkansas Activities Association designated Farmington and Star City as co-champions for 2019-2020 Class 4A State girls basketball season.
The Class 4A State basketball tournament was held at Farmington's Cardinal Arena March 4-7 with both teams advancing to the finals originally scheduled for March 13 at Bank OZK Arena at Hot Springs.
2019-2020 FARMINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RESULTS
Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status
Nov. 11, 2019^Rogers Heritage^Win^60-41^Duel at the Dome Tournament
Nov. 14, 2019^Marshall^Win^73-34^Duel at the Dome Tournament
Nov. 15, 2019^Providence Academy^Win^70-47^Nonconference
Nov. 16, 2019^Siloam Springs^Win^52-22^
Nov. 21, 2019^Bentonville^Win^66-40^Benefit Game
Nov. 29, 2019^Springdale^Win^69-32^Slim Chickens Classic
Dec. 5, 2019^Greene County Tech^Win^53-31^Lady Eagle Invitational
Dec. 6, 2019^Macon County (Lafayette, Tenn.)^Loss^66-^57^Lady Eagle Invitational
Dec. 7, 2019^Paragould^Win^67-53^Lady Eagle Invitational
Dec. 10, 2019^Alma^Win^63-48^Nonconference
Dec. 14, 2019^Bryant^Win^69-38^Nonconference
Dec. 20, 2019^at Prairie Grove^Win^61-33^4A-1 Conference
Dec. 26, 2019^Highland^Win^69-36^Mountain Home Tournament
Dec. 27, 2019^Rogers^Win^61-46^Mountain Home Tournament
Dec. 28, 2019^Watson’s Chapel^Win^66-61^Mountain Home Tournament
Jan. 3, 2020^Greenwood^Loss^88-72^Nonconference
Jan. 7, 2020^at Pea Ridge^Win^48-47 (Double Overtime)^4A-1 Conference
Jan. 10, 2020^Gravette^Win^72-48^4A-1 Conference
Jan. 14, 2020^at Gentry^Win^61-36^4A-1 Conference
Jan. 21, 2020^at Berryville^Win^69-50^4A-1 Conference
Jan. 24, 2020^Shiloh Christian^Win^69-22^4A-1 Conference
Jan. 28, 2020^at Huntsville^Win^68-28^4A-1 Conference
Jan. 31, 2020^Prairie Grove^Win^64-34^4A-1 Conference
Feb. 4, 2020^Pea Ridge^Win^67-56^4A-1 Conference
Feb. 7, 2020^at Gravette^Win^73-57^4A-1 Conference
Feb. 11, 2020^Gentry^Win^58-25^4A-1 Conference
Feb. 14, 2020^at Harrison^Win^74-60^4A-1 Conference
Feb. 20, 2020^Pea Ridge^Win^51-39^District Semifinal
Feb. 22, 2020^Harrison^Win^54- 41^District Championship
Feb. 26, 2020^Pottsville^Win^66-49^4A North Regional
Feb. 28, 2020^Pea Ridge^Win^56-33^4A North Regional Semifinal
Feb. 29, 2020^Harrison^Win^64-41^4A North Regional Championship
March 5, 2020^Pocahontas^Win^65-48^State 4A Quarterfinal
March 7, 2020^Batesville^Win^76-64^State 4A Semifinal
2019-2020 FARMINGTON LADY CARDINAL ROSTER
No.^Name^Position^Hgt.^Wgt.
1^Madison Earnheart^F^Sr.^5-3
2^Kaci Drain^PG^Sr.^5-3
3^Camila Gurrola^F^Jr.^5-7
5^Allie Devecsery^F^So.^5-8
11^Carson Dillard^G^So.^5-7
12^Tori Kersey^F^Jr.^5-11
14^Mazzi Carlson^G^So.^5-6
20^Megan Hernandez^PF^So.^5-9
21^Audrey Culpepper^PF^Sr.^5-10
22^Makenna Vanzant^PG^Sr.^5-7
23^Trinity Johnson^G^Jr.^5-9
32^Cadence Dean^F^So.^5-6
33^Joelle Tidwell^F-G^Sr.^5-9
34^Morgan Brye^SF^So.^5-10
42^Daisin Pruitt^F^So.^5-9
xx^Lindsey Scogin^G^Fr.^5-8
Head coach: Brad Johnson
Assistants: Jessica McCullough, Denver Holt, Breanna Jones
The finals were postponed March 12, then cancelled Monday as national, state and local efforts to combat the coronavirus halted all on-going athletic competitions. The Class 4A girls co-champions showcase Farmington (32-3) and Star City (32-0) while the Class 4A boys co-champions are Magnolia and Mills University Studies.
Here's a look back at an All-State Tournament team as selected by the Enterprise-Leader.
BOYS
First Team
Derrian Ford, Magnolia, guard, -- MVP. Ford scored 36 points in a double overtime, 63-56, win over Brookland in the semifinal, and 21 points versus Blytheville in a quarterfinal.
Jakari Livingston, Mills, center, the most exciting player of the tournament threw down an array of dunks, including alley-oop lobs scoring 25 points against eStem in the semifinal, and 17 points versus Morrilton in the quarterfinal.
JK Sanders, eStem, forward, scored in double figures in all three state tourney games. He scored 17 points twice, against both Mills and Camden Fairview, and had 15 points versus Ozark.
Jackson Ballard, Brookland, forward, the spirited leader of the upstart, underdog scored 17 points versus Pottsville, 10 points before fouling out against Magnolia, and had 5 points in a 35-29 win over Monticello.
Tedrick Washington, Blytheville, guard, scored 19 points versus Magnolia, and 9 points against Dardanelle.
Second Team
Devonte Walker, Magnolia, was defended well and didn't score against Brookland, but the Panthers might not have arrived in the semifinals without the 19 points against Blytheville.
Javion Guy-King, Mills, had 19 points vs. eStem, and 14 points vs. Morrilton.
Caleb Allen, Mills, scored 21 points against Morrilton, and 8 points versus eStem.
Jacob Sanders, eStem, scored 14 points vs. Mills, 12 points vs. Ozark, 6 points vs. Camden Fairview.
Devonte Witherspoon, Nashville, exploded for 26 points versus Morrilton.
Third Team
Keean Strode, Brookland, scored 9 points vs. Monticello, 8 points vs. Pottsville, 6 points vs. Magnolia.
Cole Doke, Brookland, 17 points vs. Magnolia, 7 points vs. Pottsville, 2 points vs. Monticello.
Johnny Anderson, Blytheville, 12 points vs. Dardanelle, 8 points vs. Magnolia.
Darrius Allison, Morrilton, 15 points vs. Nashville, 5 points vs. Mills.
Kendric Burks, Monticello, 8 points vs. Brookland.
GIRLS
First Team
Isabella Higginbottom, Batesville -- MVP. She scored 37 points versus Farmington, and 30 points against Pea Ridge.
Makenna Vanzant, Farmington, scored 20 points against both Batesville and Pocahontas.
Arriana "Tink" Johnson, Star City, scored 21 points vs. Southside, and 18 points vs. Pulaski Academy.
Jazmene McMillan, Pulaski Academy, 25 points vs. Harrison, 13 points vs. Nashville, 9 points vs. Star City.
Taylor Hernandez, Pulaski Academy, 21 points vs. Nashville, 15 points vs. Harrison, 7 points vs. Star City.
Second Team
Breanna Grayson, Star City, 19 points vs. Pulaski Academy, 14 points vs. Southside.
Tori Kersey, Farmington, 19 points vs. Batesville, 13 points vs. Pocahontas.
Trinity Johnson, Farmington, 20 points vs. Batesville, 12 points vs. Pocahontas.
Joelle Tidwell, Farmington, an all-around performer with 6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, vs. Pocahontas, 5 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs. Batesville.
Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 19 points vs. Batesville, 19 points vs. Mena.
Third Team
Janiya Johnson, Star City, 11 points vs. Southside, 10 points vs. Pulaski Academy.
Isis Woods, Pulaski Academy, 20 points vs. Star City, 10 points vs. Nashville, 5 points vs. Harrison.
Reese Gardner, Southside Batesville, 26 points vs. Ozark, 12 points vs. Star City.
Taylor Rush, Batesville, 10 points vs. Pea Ridge, 9 points vs. Farmington.
Kate Sorg, Pocahontas, 17 points vs. Farmington, 12 points vs. Crossett.
Taylor Honesty, Nashville, 14 points vs. Pulaski Academy.
