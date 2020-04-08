MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's 2020 girls basketball team coached by Brad Johnson (right) has been designated as State 4A co-champions along with Star City in wake of the covid-19 crisis and cancellation of the state finals by the Arkansas Activities Association. Farmington (32-3) defeated Pocahontas (65-48) and Batesville (76-64) to reach the state finals during the Class 4A State tournament at Farmington's Cardinal Arena March 4-7 managed by Farmington interim athletic director, Jon Purifoy (left).

FARMINGTON -- Monday's announcement from the Arkansas Activities Association designated Farmington and Star City as co-champions for 2019-2020 Class 4A State girls basketball season.

The Class 4A State basketball tournament was held at Farmington's Cardinal Arena March 4-7 with both teams advancing to the finals originally scheduled for March 13 at Bank OZK Arena at Hot Springs.

2019-2020 FARMINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RESULTS Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status Nov. 11, 2019^Rogers Heritage^Win^60-41^Duel at the Dome Tournament Nov. 14, 2019^Marshall^Win^73-34^Duel at the Dome Tournament Nov. 15, 2019^Providence Academy^Win^70-47^Nonconference Nov. 16, 2019^Siloam Springs^Win^52-22^ Nov. 21, 2019^Bentonville^Win^66-40^Benefit Game Nov. 29, 2019^Springdale^Win^69-32^Slim Chickens Classic Dec. 5, 2019^Greene County Tech^Win^53-31^Lady Eagle Invitational Dec. 6, 2019^Macon County (Lafayette, Tenn.)^Loss^66-^57^Lady Eagle Invitational Dec. 7, 2019^Paragould^Win^67-53^Lady Eagle Invitational Dec. 10, 2019^Alma^Win^63-48^Nonconference Dec. 14, 2019^Bryant^Win^69-38^Nonconference Dec. 20, 2019^at Prairie Grove^Win^61-33^4A-1 Conference Dec. 26, 2019^Highland^Win^69-36^Mountain Home Tournament Dec. 27, 2019^Rogers^Win^61-46^Mountain Home Tournament Dec. 28, 2019^Watson’s Chapel^Win^66-61^Mountain Home Tournament Jan. 3, 2020^Greenwood^Loss^88-72^Nonconference Jan. 7, 2020^at Pea Ridge^Win^48-47 (Double Overtime)^4A-1 Conference Jan. 10, 2020^Gravette^Win^72-48^4A-1 Conference Jan. 14, 2020^at Gentry^Win^61-36^4A-1 Conference Jan. 21, 2020^at Berryville^Win^69-50^4A-1 Conference Jan. 24, 2020^Shiloh Christian^Win^69-22^4A-1 Conference Jan. 28, 2020^at Huntsville^Win^68-28^4A-1 Conference Jan. 31, 2020^Prairie Grove^Win^64-34^4A-1 Conference Feb. 4, 2020^Pea Ridge^Win^67-56^4A-1 Conference Feb. 7, 2020^at Gravette^Win^73-57^4A-1 Conference Feb. 11, 2020^Gentry^Win^58-25^4A-1 Conference Feb. 14, 2020^at Harrison^Win^74-60^4A-1 Conference Feb. 20, 2020^Pea Ridge^Win^51-39^District Semifinal Feb. 22, 2020^Harrison^Win^54- 41^District Championship Feb. 26, 2020^Pottsville^Win^66-49^4A North Regional Feb. 28, 2020^Pea Ridge^Win^56-33^4A North Regional Semifinal Feb. 29, 2020^Harrison^Win^64-41^4A North Regional Championship March 5, 2020^Pocahontas^Win^65-48^State 4A Quarterfinal March 7, 2020^Batesville^Win^76-64^State 4A Semifinal

2019-2020 FARMINGTON LADY CARDINAL ROSTER No.^Name^Position^Hgt.^Wgt. 1^Madison Earnheart^F^Sr.^5-3 2^Kaci Drain^PG^Sr.^5-3 3^Camila Gurrola^F^Jr.^5-7 5^Allie Devecsery^F^So.^5-8 11^Carson Dillard^G^So.^5-7 12^Tori Kersey^F^Jr.^5-11 14^Mazzi Carlson^G^So.^5-6 20^Megan Hernandez^PF^So.^5-9 21^Audrey Culpepper^PF^Sr.^5-10 22^Makenna Vanzant^PG^Sr.^5-7 23^Trinity Johnson^G^Jr.^5-9 32^Cadence Dean^F^So.^5-6 33^Joelle Tidwell^F-G^Sr.^5-9 34^Morgan Brye^SF^So.^5-10 42^Daisin Pruitt^F^So.^5-9 xx^Lindsey Scogin^G^Fr.^5-8 Head coach: Brad Johnson Assistants: Jessica McCullough, Denver Holt, Breanna Jones

The finals were postponed March 12, then cancelled Monday as national, state and local efforts to combat the coronavirus halted all on-going athletic competitions. The Class 4A girls co-champions showcase Farmington (32-3) and Star City (32-0) while the Class 4A boys co-champions are Magnolia and Mills University Studies.

Here's a look back at an All-State Tournament team as selected by the Enterprise-Leader.

BOYS

First Team

Derrian Ford, Magnolia, guard, -- MVP. Ford scored 36 points in a double overtime, 63-56, win over Brookland in the semifinal, and 21 points versus Blytheville in a quarterfinal.

Jakari Livingston, Mills, center, the most exciting player of the tournament threw down an array of dunks, including alley-oop lobs scoring 25 points against eStem in the semifinal, and 17 points versus Morrilton in the quarterfinal.

JK Sanders, eStem, forward, scored in double figures in all three state tourney games. He scored 17 points twice, against both Mills and Camden Fairview, and had 15 points versus Ozark.

Jackson Ballard, Brookland, forward, the spirited leader of the upstart, underdog scored 17 points versus Pottsville, 10 points before fouling out against Magnolia, and had 5 points in a 35-29 win over Monticello.

Tedrick Washington, Blytheville, guard, scored 19 points versus Magnolia, and 9 points against Dardanelle.

Second Team

Devonte Walker, Magnolia, was defended well and didn't score against Brookland, but the Panthers might not have arrived in the semifinals without the 19 points against Blytheville.

Javion Guy-King, Mills, had 19 points vs. eStem, and 14 points vs. Morrilton.

Caleb Allen, Mills, scored 21 points against Morrilton, and 8 points versus eStem.

Jacob Sanders, eStem, scored 14 points vs. Mills, 12 points vs. Ozark, 6 points vs. Camden Fairview.

Devonte Witherspoon, Nashville, exploded for 26 points versus Morrilton.

Third Team

Keean Strode, Brookland, scored 9 points vs. Monticello, 8 points vs. Pottsville, 6 points vs. Magnolia.

Cole Doke, Brookland, 17 points vs. Magnolia, 7 points vs. Pottsville, 2 points vs. Monticello.

Johnny Anderson, Blytheville, 12 points vs. Dardanelle, 8 points vs. Magnolia.

Darrius Allison, Morrilton, 15 points vs. Nashville, 5 points vs. Mills.

Kendric Burks, Monticello, 8 points vs. Brookland.

GIRLS

First Team

Isabella Higginbottom, Batesville -- MVP. She scored 37 points versus Farmington, and 30 points against Pea Ridge.

Makenna Vanzant, Farmington, scored 20 points against both Batesville and Pocahontas.

Arriana "Tink" Johnson, Star City, scored 21 points vs. Southside, and 18 points vs. Pulaski Academy.

Jazmene McMillan, Pulaski Academy, 25 points vs. Harrison, 13 points vs. Nashville, 9 points vs. Star City.

Taylor Hernandez, Pulaski Academy, 21 points vs. Nashville, 15 points vs. Harrison, 7 points vs. Star City.

Second Team

Breanna Grayson, Star City, 19 points vs. Pulaski Academy, 14 points vs. Southside.

Tori Kersey, Farmington, 19 points vs. Batesville, 13 points vs. Pocahontas.

Trinity Johnson, Farmington, 20 points vs. Batesville, 12 points vs. Pocahontas.

Joelle Tidwell, Farmington, an all-around performer with 6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, vs. Pocahontas, 5 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs. Batesville.

Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 19 points vs. Batesville, 19 points vs. Mena.

Third Team

Janiya Johnson, Star City, 11 points vs. Southside, 10 points vs. Pulaski Academy.

Isis Woods, Pulaski Academy, 20 points vs. Star City, 10 points vs. Nashville, 5 points vs. Harrison.

Reese Gardner, Southside Batesville, 26 points vs. Ozark, 12 points vs. Star City.

Taylor Rush, Batesville, 10 points vs. Pea Ridge, 9 points vs. Farmington.

Kate Sorg, Pocahontas, 17 points vs. Farmington, 12 points vs. Crossett.

Taylor Honesty, Nashville, 14 points vs. Pulaski Academy.

