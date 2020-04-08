LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Planning Commission held its Monday meeting through the Zoom video platform. Several people were in person at the meeting at City Hall, but most attended the meeting remotely from their homes.

FARMINGTON -- It wasn't unanimous but Farmington Planning Commission gave its OK on Monday for a new planned unit development on Broyles Street that has single family homes, town homes, duplexes and a community park and pool.

The meeting was held via Zoom because of covid-19 concerns, and chairman Robert Mann noted the commission set history by hosting the first virtual meeting for the city of Farmington.

Mann and commissioner Howard Carter, several city officials, and Olsson Associates engineer Chris Brackett were the only ones attending the meeting in person at City Hall. All other commissioners were at their homes, along with others participating in the meeting.

The commission voted 5-2 for the development, which included a request to rezone the land from R-1, single family residential, to a PUD zoning classification and the preliminary plat for the development.

Carter and commission member Chad Ball voted against the request. Those voting in favor of it were Jay Moore, Toni Bahn, Judy Horne and Bobby Wilson. Mayor Ernie Penn also gave his support for the development during the meeting.

The project now goes before Farmington City Council for final approval. It will be on the council's April 13 meeting agenda. This also will be a Zoom meeting for those who do not want to attend in person.

Hampton Holdings is proposing a subdivision called Cedar Crest, which would be a 40-acre development located at the southwest corner of West Woolsey Farm Road and North Broyles Avenue.

A document about Cedar Crest Subdivision, prepared by Morrison-Shipley Engineers of Bentonville, says home construction will be completed as the market allows. The subdivision would allow both single-family homes and multi-family development within the designated planning areas.

The development would have 222 dwelling units in two planning areas, according to the plans. Of the units, 74 would be single family homes and the rest would be town homes and duplexes. Cedar Crest also would have a community pool, gazebo and community park.

Richard Foy with Morrison-Shipley told commissioners the north half of the property would be single family homes and the southeast would have duplexes and townhomes.

"There wasn't a zoning code that encompassed what the developer wants to do there," Foy said, speaking from off-site.

Commissioners had several questions about the proposal. For one, it showed the duplexes would each have a one-car garage. Of the town homes, two would have a one-car garage and 10 units would not have a garage.

"Where is everyone going to park?" asked commission member Gerry Harris.

Wilson asked if the commission could require two-car garages and city attorney Steve Tennant said it could.

"I have a real issue with a one-car garage on any unit of any kind," Tennant said. "I think it's an absolute necessity to have a two-car garage."

He later added, "I'm of the opinion you can require a two-car garage," saying with planned unit developments, the project is subject to requirements made by the Planning Commission.

After more comments, Foy asked if the discussion could be tabled for a few minutes to give him time to call the developer and get him to join the Zoom meeting in progress.

The commission agreed to this. The rest of the meeting continued and then Robby Bader with Hampton Holdings joined the discussion.

Bader explained that a one-car garage allowed the company to have a well-designed unit "so the price point is not through the roof." He said the units would have hardwood floors, granite, 9-foot ceilings. With a two-car garage, the unit would have to be bigger with a higher rent he said.

Bader said he understood the commission's concerns that duplexes with one-car garages would not be kept up over time and would begin to look trashy.

"It's not what we're doing but I understand the concerns," he said.

The commission was polled and almost all said they preferred two-car garages.

Bader said he was willing to change his design plans to meet the commission's request because he wanted to move forward with the project.

Ball said he opposed the project because he did not believe the location was the right fit for duplexes or town homes. He noted the land is zoned R-1 and is adjacent to another R-1 subdivision currently under construction.

He said it was 222 units located on the outskirts of town that was next to Fayetteville's wastewater plant and across the street from a school and the city's public works building. He said he also did not believe 54th Street would be prepared for the traffic.

"In conclusion, I don't think this fits where they want it," Ball said, adding he thinks there are other areas in Farmington more suited for it.

Ball cautioned his fellow commissioners.

"We're voting for the whole thing," Ball said. "I hope everyone knows what we're voting on."

Bader responded that Northwest Arkansas has a "huge demand" for two bedroom, two bath units. In addition, he said his intent is to build houses that will be sold, not leased.

"We're trying to create a community that will have access to these amenities," Bader said. "You have to have enough people in there to pay for the amenities."

Bader also assured commissioners the property would be maintained. He said landscaping would exceed that required by the city's ordinance.

"At the end of the day, we have to rent them," Bader said, noting the rental price will be at a level that the development will have to look nice and be of good quality.

Penn reminded the commission that Hampton Holdings has made a $1 million investment in Farmington by purchasing the property.

In his opinion, Penn said, the property is the most logical place in Farmington for a planned unit development with different uses.

The commission approved the PUD on the condition of Bracket's engineering comments, converting garages to two-car garages, and that the retention pond would not be considered part of the park land dedicated to the city, which means Hampton Holdings will have to pay some fees in lieu of dedicated parkland.

General News on 04/15/2020