FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board held a short meeting last week with only eight people in attendance, including five school board members and Superintendent Bryan Law.

Law's intent was to try to keep attendance down because of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's directive to have no more than 10 people at social gatherings to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Law said he does not know yet what the school board will do for its April 27 meeting. He said board members said they preferred a face-to-face meeting but Law said he wants to reduce any exposure to the virus.

He said he would continue to look at the options available, which include a Zoom video meeting or possibly broadcasting the meeting.

"It's a challenge to figure it out in this world," Law said.

For last week's meeting, Law had people sitting in the corners of the room to keep everyone the proper distance away from each other, he said.

The board conducted several items of business at its March 30 meeting.

It elected officers for the year. Travis Warren will continue as board president. Amy Hill was re-elected vice president and Jeff Oxford was re-elected as board secretary. The board's newest member, Josh Petree, attended his first meeting. Petree was elected to the Position 3 seat in the March 3 school election.

The board approved a contract with Kinco Construction for $174,000 to tear down the old high school gym. Law said the work would be completed this summer. The tear down is part of the agreement Farmington schools have with the state for the partnership money it received to build the new high school.

The school district's Master Academic Facilities Plan is requesting state partnership funding to replace the gym with a 23,000-square-foot addition. The district will not receive an answer on this request until spring 2021.

The board approved its annual contract with the city of Farmington for two school resource officers. For 2020-2021, the contracts will remain the same, with the school paying 50% of one salary and 80% of the second salary.

"The mayor graciously agreed to leave the SROs at 50/50 and 80/20 for the next year," Law said. "We greatly appreciate him working with us on it."

The board also approved the district's slate of personnel for the 2020-21 school year. The slate includes all teachers and classified employees. Board members approved contracts for administrators in February.

In other action, the board approved a bid of $9,991 per year from PG Telco for a three-year contract for the company to provide fiber optic to connect the high school and the two elementary schools to the main campus. Of this amount, the school will be reimbursed about 60% from the federal e-rate program, which is funded through a tax on phone bills.

A utility easement was granted to the city of Farmington for drainage improvements and the widening of Double Springs Road from Main Street to Rheas Mill Road. The easement is a strip of land from Rheas Mill to Willow Street on the west side of the road.

