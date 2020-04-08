COURTESY PHOTO Charlie the bear took part in the Special Day of Prayer, proclaimed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 29.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- If you want to find a bear, there are places to look all over Northwest Arkansas.

But one house in Prairie Grove has a big teddy bear that's just having too much fun.

Melissa and Caleb Landers, who live on Carroll Drive in Battlefield Estates, are participating in the "teddy bear hunt" that is sweeping the country.

Inspired by the children's book, "Going on a Bear Hunt" by Michael Rosen, the teddy bear scavenger hunt is a way for families to either walk by or drive by houses that may have teddy bears in the windows or possibly in the front yards.

The teddy bear hunt gives children a break while they are staying home because of the covid-19 pandemic, said Kara Ault, publisher of Macaroni Kid, a family friendly newsletter. Ault, who lives in Prairie Grove, has put together a map of all the teddy bear locations in Northwest Arkansas.

Melissa said she saw the post about the teddy bear hunt on the Facebook page Awesome Community of Prairie Grove and placed her 5-foot teddy bear, Charlie, inside their front window the first time. She and her husband were in the garage and heard the excitement of children as they spotted Charlie.

"That triggered me to have a little bit of fun with this," Melissa said.

She and her husband decided to make it interesting and their bear is having a different adventure every day. Charlie has been kayaking with his pet dog on the front law. He's gone camping, has ridden a bike, mowed the yard and then just kicked back and relaxed.

One day, he held a sign to wish happy birthday to a girl in the neighborhood. He's taken a few days off because of the rain.

Melissa said she believes the most special adventure was when Charlie kneeled on the front yard, with a Bible in front of him on March 29, the day that Asa Hutchinson proclaimed a Special Day of Prayer amid the pandemic coronavirus.

Charlie has three back-up bears who are watching his adventures from the Landers' front window, Harley (in motorcycle gear), Han Solo (from Star Wars) and Spock (from Star Trek).

Melissa has posted her photos of Charlie's daily adventures on the Awesome Community of Prairie Grove Facebook page and said Charlie has developed quite the following.

The Landers both work for Fayetteville School District and are working from home since all schools are closed for in-school instruction. Melissa teaches high school math and Caleb works in security.

Ault said the project has grown a lot bigger than she anticipated.

Her teddy bear map has at least 300 pinpoint locations, with more to be added, that go from Lincoln north to Bentonville. There are clusters of teddy bears in areas. Sundowner Estates in Prairie Grove has a lot of bears to find. Farmington and Fayetteville also have a lot of bears out there.

"This is one way to get people to walk around or drive around to entertain kids within a safe distance of others," Ault said. "I really love that so many people are participating, and I hope this map will help families find good areas to drive around in (or take walks) and look for the stuffed animals in the front windows."

Macaroni Kids newsletter gives parents information about special activities and events going on for families. Right now, Ault's calendar is fairly open as all events have been canceled because of covid-19. She's working on other ideas, though. One is for families to display Easter eggs in the trees in their front yards as a way to celebrate Easter in a fun way for children.

