Sharon Diane Drain

Sharon Diane Drain, 56, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 19, 1964, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Harvey and Georgia Keys Brown. She enjoyed gardening, baking and spending-time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Drain; her mother, Georgia Brown; two sons, Troy Drain and Dakota Frazier, both of Lincoln; five daughters, Angela Cheatham of Lincoln, Misty Drain of Lincoln, Brittany Doss of West Fork and Bessie and Faith Frazier, both of Lincoln; a brother, Roger Keck of Wheeler; a sister, Susan Anderson of Little Rock; and nine grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Prairie Grove Cemetery under the direction of Beard's Chapel.

Leslile Joe 'Bud' Elenbarger

Leslile Joe "Bud" Elenbarger, 81, died peacefully at the Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville, Ark., on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1939, in Springdale, Ark., to Jim and Jessie Elenbarger. He was a professional truck driver for over six decades. He worked for trucking companies: Skelton Brothers, Willis Shaw, Foremost Foods, and Yellow Freight. He retired in 2000. He was a member of The International Brotherhood of Teamsters for 30 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, collecting firearms and playing pool at the Fayetteville Senior Center.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jack, Jimmy and John Elenbarger, and loved one Margie Baki.

He is survived by three sons, Joey Elenbarger, Travis Tyler, Jason Elenbarger and his wife Jodie Elenbarger; daughter-in-law, Sharon Fields; two daughters, Diana Hill, Deborah Thomas and her husband Brett Thomas; his sister Jerry Mitchel and her husband Jim Mitchell; brother, Jeff Elenbarger and his wife Becky Elenbarger; grandchildren, Heather Young, Sara Elenbarger, Margaret Elenbarger, Nathan Tyler, Amber Tyler and Caleb Elenbarger; andmany nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the love and care given to him while at Willard Walker Hospice Home.

There will be a private family graveside service held.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Kelly Gene Ralston

Kelly Gene Ralston, 58, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born Sept. 1, 1961, in Fayetteville, the son of Edward and Betty (Doss) Ralston.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Ricky Ralston.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Ralston; two brothers, Paul Ralston and wife Debbie Webb of Bentonville, Ark., and Jonathan Ralston of Fayetteville; four sisters, Connie King of Prairie Grove, Debbie Branson and husband James of Winslow, Ark., Ginger Threet and husband Charles of Prairie Grove and Bree Bottoms and husband Alonzo of Prairie Grove; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

