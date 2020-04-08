In 1884, James Wells, moderator of the United Free Church of Scotland, in his book The Parables of Jesus, tells the story of a little girl carrying a big baby boy. Seeing her struggling, someone asked if she wasn't tired. Surprisingly, she replied: "No, he's not heavy; he's my brother."

Mr. Wells didn't give a date for the event, and many questions are left unanswered. Were the girl and her brother orphans? Where was she going with him? Did their parents die in the train wreck when the Tay Railway Bridge collapsed on Dec. 29, 1878, killing 78 people? Was their father one of the 189 fishermen who drowned on Oct. 14, 1881, when 20 boats were lost in a storm? Did the children's parents die along with 122 others when the steamer Daphne sank on its maiden voyage on July 3, 1883?

Whatever happened, life for the children changed dramatically, and the little girl -- who was actually big sister now -- appeared to be responsible for the baby. Apparently, her childhood was interrupted, and she now had to raise her brother.

But her response to the question is as intriguing as the situation. "No, he's not heavy; he's my brother." That didn't come from the mind of a little girl longing to play with either friends or toys. That isn't the mindset of a self-centered child who is forced to tend to her baby brother.

It was a mature response from a protective and loving guardian. That kind of answer comes from someone who has the emotional strength to put his or her desires aside, and without complaining, expend the necessary effort to help others even though it may be demanding and inconvenient.

It doesn't reflect Cain's attitude after killing his younger brother Abel. When God asked him where Abel was, Cain asked (Genesis 4:9), "Am I my brother's keeper?" But it does reflect Jesus' attitude who cares for all of humanity.

As the girl symbolically laid down her life for her brother, Jesus actually laid down His life for you and me. Where the little brother needed clothing, food, comfort, and protection, every man, woman, and child who ever lived and ever will live needs help in a deeper, long-lasting manner. Therefore, because of sin -- not just Adam and Eve's sin, but our own -- Jesus left heaven to rescue us from the emotional and spiritual muck and mire that man has turned this life into.

The penalty for sin is death. But Jesus didn't want us to die, so He devised a plan to rescue us. He bore our punishment and sin on the cross so we wouldn't have to bear it. It's too heavy for us, and we would be lost forever if we had to carry it.

John 1:1 says, "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God." Luke 19:10, "The Son of man has come to seek and to save those who are lost." John 3:16, "For God so love the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life." And John 15:13 says, "No one has greater love than this: that someone would lay down his life for his friends."

Jesus is God and had the emotional and spiritual strength to enter the human race and to endure the gruesome manner of execution meted out by the Romans: crucifixion. I won't go into the physical details of what Jesus experienced, but let me say this: because Jesus took our place, we don't have to die for our own sins.

The song says it well: Jesus paid it all; all to Him I owe. Sin had left a crimson stain; He washed me white as snow.

Sunday is Resurrection Day -- Easter. Jesus is not in the grave. He accomplished what He came to do: He defeated death, rose from the dead, returned to heaven, and sits at the right hand of the Father. He intercedes for us, and forgives us when we ask Him to (Romans 8:34).

Whatever you've done wrong, God will forgive you if you sincerely ask Him.

One of the miracles of entering God's family is that Jesus becomes not only our God, but also our Brother. If I asked the Lord if my sin and I were too heavy for Him to carry, He's likely to say, "You're not heavy; you're My brother."

--GENE LINZEY IS A TEACHER, AUTHOR AND MENTOR. SEND COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS TO MASTERS.SERVANT@COX.NET. VISIT HIS WEBSITE AT WWW.GENELINZEY.COM. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

Religion on 04/08/2020