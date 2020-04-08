COURTESY PHOTO A customer picks up an order at Mel's Diner in Prairie Grove. The diner has opened on Mondays and on Friday nights, in addition to regular hours, to try to increase business.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Small businesses in the area are offering new services as they attempt to remain afloat during the covid-19 pandemic.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month ordered restaurants to close to foot traffic but could remain open for drive-through or delivery service.

Mel's Diner in Prairie Grove has remained open and is serving food by drive-through, curbside or delivery.

Brandon Van Sickel, owner, said he installed a drive through window about seven years ago. At the time, he said his wife questioned the wisdom of doing that. Now, both are thankful for the window, he said.

When the news first hit about the virus, Van Sickel said Mel's Diner dropped 30% in sales right off the top and then business dropped off even more the next week.

Currently, he said he's down about 20 percent, though the last week of the month is always slower anyway.

To combat the downturn in customers, the restaurant is now opening on Mondays and on Friday nights.

"That is what has helped us," Van Sickel said, adding that cars were lined up to pick up orders the first Friday night he opened.

Some restaurants have closed completely but Van Sickel said he cannot afford to do that. He said one reason the restaurant is able to stay open is because it only involves his direct family. He doesn't have the overhead of some restaurants because he isn't paying salaries, benefits and taxes on employees.

"It's easier for me to keep my doors open," Van Sickel said.

Van Sickel said he and his wife already made sure the diner was sterilized and cleaned but he has fine-tuned his cleaning since the coronavirus outbreak. Both are wearing gloves all the time and food handed out the window is placed inside a clean bag.

"All I can do is to say thank you to the community," Van Sickel said. "We're a small 'mom and pop' operation. I give thanks to God and thanks to the community for stepping up and driving through."

Mel's Diner is one of a handful of businesses that are still open downtown.

Shannon Stearman, owner of Crescents, has closed her store to foot traffic for precaution but is accepting orders by phone, Facebook and the store's website. She is offering curbside service and offering free shipping.

Stearman said she's still processing T-shirt orders and embroidery orders.

"I'm trying to keep a positive attitude and not go down the rabbit hole of despair," Stearman said. "I'm going to keep going and have hope and not let the fear get the best of me."

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce President Dale Reed said the chamber is trying to provide as much assistance as it can to its members. The chamber has been providing information about small business loans and other resources and promoting new members through social media.

It also purchased gift certificates from several local restaurants to give out to police officers and firefighters as a way to thank first responders and to help out chamber members.

"It's definitely a challenge for small businesses everywhere," Reed said. "We're not really sure what we can do. It's hard to drive business to stores that aren't open."

The chamber board is discussing ideas of what to do when the pandemic is over, Reed said.

"We want to throw all our resources to getting people back out, to help our businesses get back on their feet."

Farmington's Chamber of Commerce also is trying to provide information about financial resources to help small businesses, according to President Josh Frye.

The chamber has postponed its annual member appreciation banquet and probably will postpone its annual golf tournament. A scheduled Happy Hour also was postponed because of the covid-19 outbreak.

"We're trying to provide information to as many people as we can," he said.

Several small businesses are still open in Farmington, including Onion Creek Home and local restaurants serving meals through curbside or drive-through service.

Owner Leah Williamson said she plans to stay open as long as she can but admits, "We're dead. We're crazy dead."

She's laid off a few employees and has restricted the hours and days of the week when the store is open.

The store is open for foot traffic and Williamson said she asks all customers to either use a hand sanitizer at the store or to wash their hands at the sink before shopping. She said office staff continually disinfects the store.

"Each week we have fewer and fewer customers and I get it," Williamson said. "People are spending twice as much on groceries because they are at home. No one knows what's around the corner, and they're laying low."

The store is posting products online. Williamson said customers can call in, pay with a credit card over the phone and she'll take the purchase out to the car.

"We're going to hang in there as long as we can," she said. "We want everyone to be safe. We also are asking for people to remember us when the economy comes back."

General News on 04/08/2020