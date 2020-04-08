MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Coaches Denver Holt (left) and Brad Johnson are all smiles as Farmington assistant coach Breanna Jones high-fives Batesville junior Kaylee Clark in the aftermath of the Lady Cardinals' 76-64 state semifinal win during the Class 4A State basketball tournament at Cardinal Arena March 7. On Monday the Arkansas Activities Association announced the state finals, which have been postponed since March 12 due to the covid-19 crisis are cancelled and the Lady Cardinals share the state championship with Star City.

FARMINGTON -- One could almost hear President Franklin Delano Roosevelt speaking from the great beyond, "... a date which will live in infamy ...!"

Roosevelt's speech to Congress asking for a Declaration of War against Japan referred to Dec. 7, 1941, when the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii sinking or severely damaging seven of eight battleships anchored at Ford Island marking the entrance of the United States into World War II.

Now 69 years later the world is once again at war -- with a universal enemy known as covid-19.

Monday, the Arkansas Activities Association announced its own "Day of Infamy" -- cancellation of eight remaining state basketball finals including the Class 4A state girls basketball championship between Farmington and Star City originally scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Farmington and Star City will be designated as co-champions, according to a press release from AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor, who previously announced all state finals except for the 1A and 2A championship contests played on Thursday, March 12 would be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is with great disappointment that we announce the decision to cancel the remaining state basketball championships," Taylor stated through a press release. "We certainly sympathize with these students, coaches and fans who are being impacted, but the health and safety of the students we serve is our top priority."

The AAA press release stated more information will be provided at a later date regarding the status of spring sports: baseball, softball, and soccer as well as track and field which have been suspended since March 15.

The decision came on the heels of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's announcement that schools would remain closed for on-site instruction throughout the remainder of the school year.

The press release stated, "The AAA strongly supports Governor Hutchinson, Secretary of Education Johnny Key, and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith in their efforts during the covid-19 pandemic. We are extremely fortunate in Arkansas to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and care to all Arkansans. We must all come together to stop the spread."

The AAA designated each boys and girls team which qualified for the finals in class 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A as 2020 state basketball champions revealing plans to honor and formally recognize the students and teams who qualified in these championship games.

Farmington coach Brad Johnson witnessed his team ran a gamut of emotions over the two months. The Lady Cardinals, their coaches, parents and fans have gone from experiencing incredible highs winning a regular season conference crown, followed by a District 4A-1 championship (54-41) over Harrison and a 4A North Regional championship (64-41) also against Harrison, then advancing through the state tournament to reach the finals -- to an announcement that the finals were postponed indefinitely less than 24 hours before they were supposed to tip-off against Star City at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs on March 13.

Farmington (32-3) defeated Pocahontas (65-48) and Batesville (76-64) to reach the state finals while Star City (32-0) recorded wins over Southside Batesville (61-49)) and Pulaski Academy (55-53) during the Class 4A State tournament hosted at Farmington's Cardinal Arena March 4-7.

Covid-19 interrupted the Lady Cardinals' much-anticipated countdown to championship hour. Not getting to play broke their hearts.

"It was almost worse than if we lost," Brad Johnson said, echoing similar statements made by basketball coaches across the country dealing with the same scenario.

In Montana, which halted its state tournament after completing semifinals March 13 and decided to name co-champions in its four classifications, Hardin head coach Andrew Roundface whose boys team went 23-0 described seeing the countenances of his players as "something you never want to see on the face of a child."

Nearly a month later, social media chatter still reflects a desire for Hardin to play Butte Central, which would have been their opponent in a March 14 state championship game. Players, parents and fans would like to settle the issue.

Meanwhile, Farmington endured a state of limbo since March 12, the date the finals were suspended. With a dead period imposed by the AAA, Johnson couldn't conduct practices and school gyms and practice facilities across the state were closed.

The Lady Cardinals worked out independently hanging onto hope they might get to take the court on more time. Senior star point-guard Makenna Vanzant's family provided resources with team members using a shooting machine and a small court at the Vanzant residence.

Monday's announcement from the AAA included a paragraph which seemed to mirror those efforts, "As we navigate through these difficult times we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic activities have taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and being a team player."

Farmington's cast of state champions remained committed to team first through it all.

