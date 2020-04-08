MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Jake Webb uses his 6-foot-7 frame to get off a shot in the lane against Huntsville during the District 4A-1 boys basketball tournament hosted by Prairie Grove. The Tigers defeated the Eagles, 44-32, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, to advance to the quarterfinals.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove continued to advance in the District 4A-1 boys basketball tournament it hosted with a 44-32 defeat of Huntsville on Feb. 19.

The Tigers jumped the Eagles out of the gate taking a 13-0 lead with four Prairie Grove players scoring in the first quarter. John Mayers became a force with his defense, rebounding and passing. Alex Edmiston got a good look in front of the rim scoring easily, then Mayers found Noah Ceniceros for a layup. Sloan Smith elevated and knocked down a jump-shot.

Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston praised the play of Mayers, who did a lot more than his two point total in scoring column reveals.

"John Mayers has been solid for us as a guard all year on offensive rebounds and putbacks," Edmiston said. "There's so many ways he helps us scoring, rebounding and with his ability to pass it."

Alex Edmiston preserved the 6-0 lead with a blocked shot and Mayers got the rebound. After Smith polished off a drive with another layup, Mayers stole away an Eagle possession. Carl Von Bergon hit a 15-footer than took a pass from Smith backing in with the dribble and drilled a 3-pointer. Hunter Davidson got Huntsville's first basket with 6:37 gone in the first, but Mayers saw Von Bergon alone and the Tigers took a 15-2 lead. Von Bergon tied up an offensive rebound by Kent Mayes preventing a layup and causing a turnover in the final minute.

Smith expanded the lead to 17-2 early in the second quarter by driving the lane. Huntsville rallied with a 14-4 run and pulled within 21-16 on Mayes' 3-pointer after an Eagle offensive rebound, but the Eagles left Tiger big man, Jake Webb open at the top-of-the-key at the other end and he buried a trey for the answer.

The last 15.5 seconds of the first half helped tilt momentum back in Prairie Grove's favor. Von Bergon's pressure on the ball forced a Huntsville turnover with a 5-second call. The Tigers couldn't score and committed a foul sending Huntsville to the free throw line for a 1-and-1. No. 22 couldn't convert and No. 21 made a mental mistake by fouling Prairie Grove's Alex Edmiston as the 6-5 senior hauled in the rebound.

Alex Edmiston stepped up to the foul line and sank a pair with 2.2 seconds remaining in the half to make it a 10-point game with the Tigers leading 26-16 at intermission. Prairie Grove never let Huntsville make a run in the third and Smith scored with a tenth of a second left when Mayers went baseline and saw him coming down the lane. Mayers gave up the rock and Smith laid it in keeping the Tigers up by double digits, leading 35-25 at the end of the third.

Prairie Grove connected on 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Smith led the Tigers with 14 points while Alex Edmiston added 10. The win moved Prairie Grove into the district semifinals and assured the Tigers of a berth in the 4A North Regional tournament at Berryville Feb. 26-29.

Davidson scored 11 points for Huntsville, which was eliminated.

Prairie Grove 44, Huntsville 32

Huntsville^2^14^9^7^--^32

Prairie Grove^15^11^9^9^--^44

Prairie Grove (9-9, 3-3): Sloan Smith 5 4-4 14, Alex Edmiston 3 3-4 10, Noah Ceniceros 3 2-2 8, Carl Von Bergon 3 0-1 7, Jake Webb 1 0-0 3, John Mayers 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-11 44.

Huntsville: (9-12, 2-3): Hunter Davidson 4 3-3 11, Kent Mayes 3 0-0 8, Hayden Dotson 3 0-0 7, Matthew Sisk 1 1-2 3, Kolton Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Kolton Shepherd 0 1-2 1, Kross Easterling 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-7 32.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Von Bergen, Webb, Edmiston). Huntsville 3 (Mayes 2, Dotson).

Sports on 04/08/2020