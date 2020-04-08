PRAIRIE GROVE -- The atmosphere electrified with every defensive stop and Prairie Grove basket reaching a crescendo as the Tigers knocked off East No. 1 seed Shiloh Christian, 59-32, in the district consolation.

Shiloh fell to 0-2 in postseason Saturday, Feb. 22, while Prairie Grove dominated the 4A-1 District boys basketball third place game. Shiloh's scoring sensation Seth Rosenfeld finished with 11 points and no other Saint achieved double figures.

"Defensively, we knew we had to focus on No. 13 (Rosenfeld). We did a good job on that as well," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston, acknowledging the Tigers picked up some momentum going into the 4A North Regional play at Berryville's Bobcat Arena Feb. 26-29.

The Saints had a bye into the district semifinals before losing 64-46 to Berryville. Meanwhile, Prairie Grove beat Harrison, 54-48, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, then defeated Huntsville, 44-32, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, before losing 40-28 to Pea Ridge in the district semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 20. The Tigers finished third in the tournament with their win over the Saints.

"Offensively, we executed well. Noah Ceniceros had a great night. When we're balanced offensively we're good," Steve Edmiston said.

The Saints found that out first hand with Ceniceros scoring 22 points and Jake Webb chipping in 11. John Mayers habitually passed to teammates for layups as the Tigers consistently got high-percentage shots while beating Shiloh Christian's half-court trap.

After four early lead changes, the Tigers reeled off 15 unanswered points to claim a 21-7 lead capped by Mayers' steal and layup and Webb's hook shot.

In the second quarter Mayers twice threw lobs over the half-court trap to Webb for layups. Ceniceros worked a give-and-go with Alex Edmiston pushing Prairie Grove out to a 33-12 cushion at halftime.

More highlights followed.

Mayers stripped Rosenfeld of the ball, igniting a Tiger fast break in the third. Ceniceros tipped in an Alex Edmiston miss and Carl Von Bergen took Mayers' assist and drained a three. Mayers' 3-point play followed by his assist to Ceniceros swelled the lead to 45-19.

Prairie Grove was in command leading 49-24 at the end of the third. The game was so one-sided that Prairie Grove activated a running clock when Blake Gardner's 3-point play pushed the lead to 58-28 at the 3:01 mark of the fourth. Prairie Grove made 8-of-10 free throws down the stretch leaving no doubt about the outcome.

Prairie Grove 59, Shiloh Christian 32

Shiloh Christian^7^5^12^8 -- 32

Prairie Grove^17^16^16^10 -- 59

Prairie Grove (15-12, 7-5): Noah Ceniceros 8 6-7 22, Jake Webb 5 1-1 11, John Mayers 3 3-4 9, Alex Edmiston 4 0-0 8, Carl Von Bergen 1 2-2 5, Blake Gardner 1 1-1 3, Landon Semrad 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 14-17 59.

Shiloh Christian (15-10, 8-3): Seth Rosenfeld 5 0-0 11, Eli Wisdom 2 3-3 8, Cole Oswald 1 2-2 5, Stewart Bivens 1 2-2 4, Luke Hutchinson 1 0-0 2, Wessels 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-7 32.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 1 (Von Bergen), Shiloh Christian 3 (Rosenfeld, Oswald, Wisdom).

