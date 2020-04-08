MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Devonte Donovan launches a 3-pointer against Berryville in the quarterfinals of the 4A-1 District boys basketball tournament at Prairie Grove on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The Bobcats upstaged the cold shooting Cardinals 52-35.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Berryville coach Brent Compton guided his underdog Bobcats, seeded third among 4A-1 West Division boys teams, to a surprising 52-35 upset of East No. 2 Farmington.

Compton's team had one advantage having played one game in the tournament already, a solid 44-28 win over Gravette the night before. Aware Farmington had won a bid to host the Class 4A State basketball tournament March 4-7 just down the road at Cardinal Arena, Compton wasn't taking anything for granted while playing the Cardinals in practically their backyard at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena on Feb. 19.

"Well-coached team, very physical and very athletic. They put it on us the last time we played at their place; and we just came in here, we're kind of on a roll and I sure hope we can keep it going," Compton said.

Berryville overcame a 14-7 first quarter deficit by outscoring Farmington 16-9 in the third and 29-12 in the second half while holding the Cardinals without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes.

"You play good this time of year or you don't keep playing. Obviously, we didn't play well tonight," said Farmington coach Beau Thompson. "We had some great wins and to be honest we had a couple of bad losses, tonight was one of those."

Landon Chester and Kade Davidson scored 13 points apiece for the Bobcats while Logan Landwehr and DeCorey Thomas each put up 10 for the Cardinals.

Berryville 52, Farmington 35

Berryville^7^16^19^10^--^52

Farmington^14^9^8^4^--^35

Berryville: (17-10, 4-7): Landon Chester 5 0-0 13, Kade Davidson 4 4-4 13, Weston Teague 2 5-8 9, Scotland Lucas 1 4-6 6, Chris Lehr 2 0-0 5, Trenton Hutchison 1 0-0 3, J.D. Smith 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 13-18 52.

Farmington (11-6, 4-1): Logan Landwehr 4 0-0 10, DeCorey Thomas 4 0-0 10, Carson Simmons 2 1-4 5, Devonte Donavan 2 0-0 4, Nathan Monroe 0 3-4 3, Austin Shelley 1 0-0 2, Riley Funk 0 1-2 1, Noah Dishroon 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 5-12 35.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 4 (Landwehr 2, Thomas 2), Berryville 7 (Chester 3, Lehr, Davidson, Hutchison, Smith).

Sports on 04/08/2020