Friends and colleagues had this to share about Dr. Benjamin Hall:

"One thing that many people don't know about Dr. Hall is that he loves to sing. He sings bass in the church choir at Prairie Grove United Methodist Church... He's just a lot of fun to be around. He's very serious as a doctor but has a fun side to him....I'm glad I got to know him."

Scott Davis, a patient of Dr. Hall and sings with him in the choir.

"As a family practice guy, he's a great diagnostician. He can figure out what you've got and who you need to see if necessary. He has strong, moral character and great family and Christian values. I couldn't say one bad thing about him."

Tony Cunningham, friend.

"He's a great teacher. His laughter. His great big belly laugh. He is so wonderful, and his patients and staff are going to miss him so much."

Cathy Hall, clinic manager and sister-in-law

"I'm been very blessed to get to work with him for the past 1 1/2 years. He's always, always happy, laughing, patient. His patients think the world of him. He always has time to listen to what his patients have to say."

Pat Perde, Hall's nurse.

"Dr. Hall has been the best physician partner I could have imagined having. I have learned a lot working beside him for 22 years."

Dr. Susan Ferguson of the clinic.

"Dr. Hall professionally is one of the best diagnosticians I've met in my life. He's going to find out what's wrong with you and make sure he treats it."

Genia Baumgardner, RN, care manager for the clinic.

General News on 04/08/2020