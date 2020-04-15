STAFF PHOTO Farmington City Council met virtually Monday for the April regular meeting. The mayor, city clerk and several city staff members were the only ones in person at the meeting. All others were using the Zoom app.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council voted 5-3 on Monday to approve a new planned unit development that will have 222 dwelling units with a combination of single-family homes, townhomes and duplexes.

City Council members Keith Lipford, Linda Bell and Diane Bryant voted against the request. Those voting in favor were Sherry Mathews, Brenda Cunningham, Bobby Morgan, Abby Spinks and Shelly Parsley.

In other action, the Council approved:

• An ordinance to rezone land from RE-1 (residential estate district) to RE-2 at the request of Bleaux and Samantha Barnes.

• Purchasing a new Dodge Durango and equipment for $36,000 for the police department. This purchase was in the 2020 police budget.

• A request to disburse funds for the city’s part of a state project to improve Double Springs Road from Main Street to Rheas Mill Road. The city will pay $271,710 toward the contract and is dedicating another $200,000 to pay to relocate utilities. This will come from the city’s street bond fund.

The council also approved an emergency clause for the request.

The meeting was held via the Zoom app because of covid-19 concerns. Mayor Ernie Penn, City Clerk Kelly Penn, police Chief Brian Hubbard and several city staff members attended in-person in the council chambers. All council members attended virtually.

Others attending virtually were Richard Foy with Morrison-Shipley Engineers representing the owner, other city staff and a media representative. The only other person on the meeting app was Jeremy Oxford but he did not ask any questions or make any comments.

The council approved a request from Hampton Holdings for a planned unit development, which included rezoning the land from R-1 to a PUD and the accompanying preliminary plat for the large development.

Hampton Holdings is proposing a subdivision called Cedar Crest, which will be a 40-acre development located at the southwest corner of West Woolsey Farm Road and North Broyles Avenue. The project will be across the street from Williams Elementary School and the city public works building.

According to the preliminary plat, Cedar Crest will have 222 dwelling units in two planning areas.

Of the total 222 units, 74 will be single-family homes located on the northern part of the property. The density for this planning area will be 3.91 dwelling units per acre. Houses will have a minimum of 1,350 square feet. According to the proposal, this area will be a mix of retaining, leasing and selling off lots.

The multi-family area of the development will be in the southeast part of the property, across from the school, and will have 38 duplexes (76 units) and 12 six-unit townhome buildings (72 units). The density for townhomes and duplexes will be 8.77 units per acre. The intent of this part, according to the project, is to retain the current ownership while each unit within the lot will be leased individually.

The development also will have a community pool, gazebo and community park. It will have a property owners association and property covenants.

Farmington Planning Commission voted 5-2 to approve the rezoning request and preliminary plat at its April 6 meeting, with commissioners Chad Ball and Howard Carter voting against the request.

The Planning Commission did demand one change. The commission did not want one-car garages. Robby Bader with Hampton Holdings agreed to change all one-car garages to two-car garages in the development so the project could move forward. Bader did not participate in the City Council meeting.

The change means that the single-family homes and duplexes will have two-car garages. According to Foy, two of the townhome buildings had one-car garages and these will be changed to two-car garages. The other townhomes will have parking in front of the buildings, with a minimum of two spaces per unit.

Foy gave a short summary of the project but did not participate much in the council discussion. The mayor took the lead in explaining the project to Council members and answering questions.

The development will have one entrance from Woosley Farm Road and two entrances off Broyles Street. Several council members wondered if the subdivision needed another entrance on Woolsey Farm Road.

Bryant, noting traffic has increased on Woosley Farm Road, said she thought the subdivision should have another entrance off that road. Morgan agreed with her suggestion.

"Are we locked into this plan?" Bryant asked. "I think there needs to be another entrance to the north."

The mayor pointed out the owner's engineer and the city engineer had determined the entrances met standards, including safety standards.

Lipford also said he did not like the layout of the development, noting it will be a neighborhood with houses with two-car garages, duplexes with two-car garages and townhomes that did not have garages.

"It doesn't seem to match," Lipford said.

Penn said that was part of how a PUD is designed. A developer has to show exactly what will be built in a PUD and cannot change it once it's approved by the city.

"I'm just saying that what they state doesn't match," Lipford said.

Penn responded, "That's their choice," but Lipford replied, "This is our choice if we're voting."

Kelly Penn interjected that the Planning Commission already approved the plan, "So you don't get to go in and alter it."

"I could say no," Lipford said.

Ernie Penn said the developer has emphasized the subdivision will be a quality development and that he has constructed similar developments in four other cities.

Penn told Council members, "I think it will be very high class from what I understand."

Bell said she wanted to make one statement before the vote.

"This is to approve 222 units that is going to be rental property in Farmington," Bell said.

After the meeting, Bell said she opposed the proposal because she believes the development will all be rental property.

"That's a lot," Bell said. "It just makes me sad."

Lipford said he voted no because, "To me, apartment complexes and housing in the same spot doesn't have a good look and isn't good for Farmington."

Cunningham said she supported the proposal because it will provide more affordable housing in the community.

"I have heard many people comment that Farmington needs more affordable housing, not big houses," Cunningham said. "To me, this sounds like something I've heard the community saying it wants. This is a way for them to have a variety of housing in Farmington."

