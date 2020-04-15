FARMINGTON -- An unusual dilemma faced Farmington girls basketball coach Brad Johnson, a state championship had been declared, but in the midst of social distancing how should that be celebrated?

Brad Johnson turned to his helpmeet, Amber Johnson, as husband and wife awoke Tuesday, April 7, mulling a question that wouldn't rest until they arrived at a solution.

SALUTE TO STATE CHAMPIONS SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: The Enterprise-Leader is compiling a special salute recognizing Farmington’s 2020 Class 4A State championship girls basketball team featuring individual player profile stories and a recap of their historic 2019-2020 season which began with Farmington winning the Duel at the Dome Tournament at West Fork in November and culminated with their exciting Class 4A State Tournament victories over Pocahontas (65-48) in the quarterfinals and Batesville (76-64) in the semifinals at Cardinal Arena in March. In wake of the covid-19 pandemic and closure of schools to on-site instruction for the remainder of the school year, Farmington was named co-champions along with Star City by the Arkansas Activities Association on April 6. The special salute will be published in the April 22 issue.

The day before, Monday, April 6, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas schools would remain closed for on-site instruction through the rest of the school year.

Following the Governor's proclamation, Farmington was declared co-state champions along with Star City by the Arkansas Activities Association to wrap up the unfinished 2020 Class 4A girls basketball season. Both teams advanced through the State tournament hosted by Farmington March 4-7 to the state finals, which were originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, at Bank OZK Arena at Hot Springs.

Both entered the tournament as No. 1 seeds with first-round byes. Farmington represented the 4A North Region; while Star City represented the 4A South. Farmington hosted the Class 4A State basketball tournament at Cardinal Arena March 4-7. The Lady Cardinals emerged victorious over East No. 1 and defending 2019 state champion Batesville, 76-64, while Star City survived a battle with Pulaski Academy, 55-53, in the Saturday, March 7, semifinal games.

Covid-19 intruded with the first presumptive case in Arkansas caused by the coronavirus reported at Pine Bluff on Wednesday, March 11. Less than 24 hours before the Class 4A girls championship was to tip-off, the AAA postponed the finals indefinitely in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Schools have been closed to on-site instruction since March 19 and the AAA implemented a dead period which has been extended to May 30, closing school athletic facilities with a ban on practices, training, weight-lifting, tryouts, competition and travel.

During the dead period coaches are prohibited from engaging in any type of face-to-face contact with players, yet the AAA encourages coaches to use technology to keep up with their students during what it refers to as a tough time.

"Amber had some ideas," Brad Johnson said, recalling how the plan to celebrate the state championship formulated within the Johnson household.

Amber Johnson suggested making signs and driving by each player's house and honking. That resonated with Brad Johnson. He decided to get a basketball net for each player because the covid-19 crisis deprived them of a traditional opportunity to cut the nets down after winning a state championship.

The only thing the Johnsons lacked were street addresses and driving directions on how to get to each player's home.

"We'll get that information," Brad Johnson said, telling his wife, "Let's just run with it."

Amber Johnson started calling parents asking for street addresses and telling them about the plan. Meanwhile Brad Johnson contacted each of his assistant coaches: Jessica McCullough, Denver Holt and Breanna Jones plus intern Madison Parsely.

Tuesday afternoon a caravan of five vehicles, each transporting a coach, made its way around Farmington traveling through various neighborhoods.

"It kind of came on a whim. We organized it, put it together," Brad Johnson said. "We made signs. We drove to every kid's home honking."

The sight of their coaches driving past their homes displaying signs and honking to celebrate the state championship imparted a sense of recognition.

The Lady Cardinals beamed, their smiles etched forever in the memory of their head coach and leading advocate, Brad Johnson.

"I haven't been able to see them in three weeks. I'd toss them their net. They'd put it around their neck and they would cut it," Brad Johnson said. "Their families were able to come out in their yard and see them get their nets."

That coaching decision will remain firmly etched in the hearts of the Lady Cardinals and their families. Brad Johnson was keenly aware of how much they needed a moment to commemorate their shining achievement in winning Farmington's first girls basketball state championship since 2008 and the school's first team title since the softball team won it all in 2011.

"The teenagers, their world has been turned upside down. At least at this time for right now, we've given them something they can celebrate," Brad Johnson said. "Today felt like the world, everything, was right again."

Sports on 04/15/2020