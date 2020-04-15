LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Fire Chief Mark Cunningham has announced he will retire June 1. Cunningham has been with Farmington in a volunteer and paid capacity for 37 1/2 years.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Fire Chief Mark Cunningham will soon hang up his fire chief's helmet and bunker gear as he steps down to retire after serving the department for more than 37 years.

Cunningham started as a volunteer firefighter 37 1/2 years ago, served as a part-time fire chief for five years and moved into the first full-time chief's position on Jan. 1, 2005.

Advertisement The advertisement for someone applying for the fire chief’s position includes the following minimum qualifications for a candidate: Graduation from high school or equivalent; bachelor’s degree in Fire Technology, Fire Engineering, Public Administration, Management, Business Administration, or a related field preferred; 10 years of suppression and fire prevention experience including five years at a significant and increasingly responsible administrative level.

Prior to working for the city of Farmington, Cunningham was with Standard Register in Fayetteville for 32 years.

Cunningham said he will serve on a search committee to help find his replacement and wants the city to find a new fire chief who will move the department forward into the future.

"I've always loved this town and had the best interest of Farmington and its people in everything I do," Cunningham said. "I want the next chief to have the same attitude."

He added, "I want whoever comes in to take this department forward, not keep it like it is, but take it forward and make it better. And I want the city and community to give that person the help they need."

Over the past 20 years, Cunningham has seen the department move into new facilities, add more vehicles and equipment and grow in numbers.

When he first started, the fire department was in the old city hall building on Rheas Mill Road. The city built a new fire station across the street and then in 2003, the city built a new City Hall and fire station facility on Main Street.

"I was here everyday checking on it," Cunningham said. "This is a real good functioning fire station and I still have people outside Farmington talking about it."

Farmington now has a department that has two firefighters at the station 24 hours, seven days a week.

Cunningham considers a 24-hour, on-site crew as one of the biggest accomplishments of the fire department.

"That was a big goal for a long time," Cunningham said.

Currently, the department has seven full-time employees, including the chief, and 26 volunteers. The next step, Cunningham said, will be to add another firefighter's position to each shift as the city's population grows.

Other accomplishments over the years include improving the city's ISO fire suppression rating from a 5 to a 3 and a new fire substation located at the city's public works building on Broyles Avenue.

The ISO rating was last improved in 2014, from a 4 rating to a 3 rating. The rating is based on a survey of a community's fire suppression services and has the potential to reduce a homeowner's insurance costs.

Cunningham said he believes Farmington's ISO fire rating could be improved to a 2 the next time Farmington is evaluated.

The department has 11 apparatus in its arsenal and is in good shape as far as vehicles and equipment. Cunningham said he believes the department should replace its tanker in the future and update its rescue truck.

Cunningham, 66, said he has been thinking about retirement for a "little while" and a bout with a health scare last year convinced him it was probably the right time.

Before retiring, though, he said he wanted to make sure a process was in place for filling the chief's position.

Mayor Ernie Penn will head up the search committee, which includes Cunningham, police Chief Brian Hubbard and Melissa McCarville, city business manager. Penn said he's already received 17 applications for the job and expects more to come in after the position is advertised in the April City and Town magazine published by the Arkansas Municipal League.

Some of the applicants are from Northwest Arkansas and many are from out of state.

Penn said the committee will go through the applications to narrow them down to top candidates for interviews. Anyone from out of state will be interviewed virtually and Penn said the committee may use virtual interviews for regional candidates.

"We have a lot of quality applicants that look good on paper," Penn said. "I'm looking for someone who will be a good fit for our size department and who has experience with fire department operations."

He said the committee will decide as a whole on the successful candidate. He does not plan to make that decision himself as mayor.

Penn said he hopes the new chief could start in early May but realizes with the covid-19 pandemic going on, the city may have to be flexible on a starting date.

Cunningham's shoes will be hard to fill, Penn said.

"You can't find a more dedicated individual in Farmington than Mark Cunningham. He is dedicated to the fire department, this community and his church. I respect his knowledge and his commitment."

Cunningham said he has some plans for retirement. He plans to do "a lot of church work," and "Lord willing" go fishing, go to car shows and spend time with his 11 grandchildren.

Cunningham said he grew up in Farmington and has always loved this community.

"That sign says it all," Cunningham said, referring to the sign in front of City Hall. "Farmington, feels like home."

