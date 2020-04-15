The Farmington Sports Complex anticipated to kick off the previous week with a full slate of T-ball games, then cap things off with a full USSSA tournament action over the weekend.

Hundreds of players, coaches, umpires and fans were expected to pour into the complex for a spring weekend of action.

But the only activity Laurie Adkins saw, other than people walking the park trails, was when the city's park manager and activities director was mowing the baseball and softball fields when they needed it.

"I had a couple of kids who tried to jump the fence the other day," Adkins said. "I felt so bad. I had to chase them off.

"But it's a sign of the times, you know. We got to do what we can to keep from passing it around."

The sign of the times is social distancing, and the "it" Adkins is referring to is covid-19.

The Farmington summer sports program had taken care of its registration process through the latter part of February. Adkins said nearly 600 youths had signed up to play, and that allowed the formation for 45 baseball and softball teams for the upcoming season.

Now the fields sit vacant. The spring grass is pristine green and undisturbed. For the children in the Farmington youth baseball season, it's game over.

"I was listening to NPR and hearing what was going on in the country," Adkins recalled from about four weeks ago. "They were just starting to shut things down and starting to have some closures. I started talking to my administrators at the city and also to the Washington County Civic League.

"We were discussing whether we should shut down or not, and I was certain we needed to go ahead and shut it down. I think, at that point, the schools were closing early. They were going to take a couple of weeks off and see what happened, and I thought it would be better to be safe and not take any risk."

That has left the Farmington Sports Complex to have its 2020 season, to this point, consist of one full day of practice. Some practices that had been scheduled before things were shut down on March 12 had been hampered by rain.

Adkins, meanwhile, has had several changes made in how her jobs get done these days. She said she would have gone stir crazy had this happened two years ago, when she spent more of her time as an umpire and not doing her current duties.

"Mainly, it's the way of life," Adkins said. "There's no contact now. I'm home alone with my three dogs. I've been working from home. For the organizational stuff, I can do it at home, then I come out to the sports park to mow and drag the fields. I'm keeping busy doing that.

"Had it been two years ago, I would have probably been mowing my yard over and over again."

Adkins also said her other job is her primary means for money, so the inactivity with the baseball and softball programs hasn't dealt her with as big a financial blow as it has done to others who depend more on the money they receive from umpiring games during the spring and summer.

Youth leagues in the region have already pulled the plug on their spring sports, including the Springdale Parks and Recreation programs. Just last week, the historic American Legion programs announced they would not be hosting regional tournaments or the American Legion World Series this summer.

Adkins is like everybody else involved with the Farmington Sports Complex and wonders how long it will take before the baseball and softball fields are filled with games again. She said the Washington County Civic League was scheduled to meet later this week to run scenarios where the league could push back its start to June.

"Everything is up in the air right now," Adkins said. "If this virus goes away and we can't be back into crowds until August, then that would probably wipe out the whole season. We would end up giving refunds.

"Nobody is getting to use the fields. Nobody is getting out to throw the ball. I see people doing some great things with social distancing out at the park, but as far as baseball or softball, there's nothing going on."

Game Over is a series of stories produced by the staffs of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette focusing on those involved in sports who have been affected by covid-19.

