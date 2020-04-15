MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington High School principal Jon Purifoy currently serves as interim athletic director following the retirement of Brad Blew. Purifoy successfully submitted a bid to bring the State 4A basketball tournament to Cardinal Arena March 4-7 and coordinated that event as tournament manager prior to the covid-19 crisis shutdown of Arkansas high school sports including cancellation of the Class 4A State finals which Farmington was scheduled to play on March 13.

FARMINGTON -- One effect of the covid-19 crisis was Farmington High School principal Jon Purifoy got a break from his workload, temporarily putting his extra duties as interim athletic director on hold.

Purifoy took over for long-time athletic director Brad Blew, who retired Jan. 31. He knew going in managing dual responsibilities would be temporary. In March Purifoy assured the Enterprise-Leader his involvement in the position doesn't go beyond the interim title he has assumed because his duties as Farmington High School principal constitute a full-time workload.

Still, the interim tag appeared to get extended with the announcement by superintendent Bryan Law that he, too, was leaving to take over as director of the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative.

The district will wait until new superintendent, Jon Paul Laffoon, hired in February, begins working at Farmington July 1.

Purifoy earned his bachelor's degree in all-level physical education from East Texas Baptist University, his master's degree in mid-management from Texas A&M Texarkana and his specialist in mid-management district level from Texas A&M Texarkana.

Prior to becoming Farmington High School principal in 2013, Purifoy coached high school athletics at Jefferson, Texas, working as a defensive coordinator in football and a softball head coach.

He started out coaching junior high girls volleyball and girls basketball as well as track and field, and also labored as ninth grade head football coach and assistant baseball coach.

"We did a lot back in those days," Purifoy said, recalling the school was about the same size as Farmington and had a student population of 60 seventh graders.

There were A and B teams for the junior high levels and he was the only coach.

"I joke about it with my daughter (Paige, a 2014 Farmington graduate). She's there now," Purifoy said. "They've got three coaches and the gym is air-conditioned."

Paige works as an assistant softball coach and also works with the volleyball and girls basketball programs.

After 10 years at Jefferson, Purifoy moved on to Marshall, Texas, where he coached softball for nine seasons even after becoming 11th grade assistant principal his second year there.

Marshall hosted a softball tournament every year called the Ark-La-Tex Elite, which invited four Arkansas teams, four Louisiana teams and eight from Texas. Purifoy managed that tournament which gave him good experience while serving as Class 4A State Basketball tournament manager.

Purifoy prepared and submitted a bid to host the Class 4A State basketball tournaments at Cardinal Arena March 4-7. The Arkansas Activities Association awarded the bid to Farmington and the tournament was completed prior to Arkansas high school sports being shut down by the covid-19 crisis.

Only the state finals remained unplayed and the AAA announced they would be canceled on Monday, April 6, leaving Farmington's girls basketball team one win short of an undisputed state championship. The Lady Cardinals, which beat Batesville 76-64 in a March 7 state semifinal, share the title with Star City which defeated Pulaski Academy, 55-53, in the other semifinal.

