MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove baseball coach Mitch Cameron updated the scoreboard at Rieff Park displaying the names of three former Tiger pitchers: Logan Gragg, St. Louis Cardinal 2019; Ty Tice, Toronto Blue Jays 2017; and Jalen Beeks, Boston Red Sox 2014; who were drafted by Major League Baseball.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Over the decades baseball has held its own although giving up base hits to internal forces that if left unchecked could destroy the sport.

Eight members of the Chicago White Sox known as the "Black Sox" were accused of throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a payoff from a gambling syndicate.

One might say baseball, which organized professionally as the National League in 1876 and American League in 1901, fell behind 0-8 in the bottom of the first inning

Baseball dealt with that scandal by appointing Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis as the first Commissioner of Baseball. Landis was given authority to restore the integrity of the game, and despite acquittals during a public trial in 1921, Landis permanently banned all eight men from professional baseball, which later included consideration for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Baseball rallies in the top of the second tying the score at 8-all.

Pete Rose was likewise banned from baseball for betting on games he participated in while managing the Cincinnati Reds in 1989 and before that as a player according to an investigation done by ESPN in 2015.

Scandal created another 1-run deficit but the ensuing ban became a trade-off run tying the score at 9-9 in the top of the third.

An external force, terrorism, threatened the annual Congressional baseball for charity when James Hodgkinson, a former campaign worker for 2016 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, opened fire on a Republican practice at Alexandria, Va., shooting U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise R-La., U.S. Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, congressional aide Zack Barth, and lobbyist Matt Mika. Miraculously Hodgkinson killed no one despite shooting from a fence just outside the third base line, but he died from wounds when police intervened.

Baseball was down 9-10 after four innings.

In spite of the shooting, the game was played anyway at Washington Nationals Park, drawing a record crowd and generating more revenue than ever with an additional charity, the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, added as a beneficiary.

That response allowed baseball to draw even at 10-10 in the top of the fifth.

Most recently an investigation revealed in January the Houston Astros utilized technology to steal signs of opposing teams during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Astros won the 2017 World Series.

Baseball found itself behind again trailing 10-12 after the sixth.

There was a lot of fallout over that scandal.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager A. J. Hinch were suspended for the entire 2020 season for failing to prevent rules violations then fired by the club. The Astros were fined the maximum allowable $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. However, no players were punished because they had been given immunity in exchange for their cooperation.

Many baseball fans questioned whether or not the sanctions went far enough. The Astros didn't have to forfeit their 2017 World Series title. While duly noting this controversy, the sanctions that were imposed were substantial so we'll call the game tied at 12-12 in the top of the seventh inning.

Another external force, covid-19, attacked baseball shutting down the game globally and at all levels in 2020. Efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus led to suspension of spring training for Major League and minor league teams plus cancellation of college and high school baseball with little league put on hold.

The interruption resembles an extended inning in which the third out seems elusive. Seems like covid-19 has ran up the score over the past month without baseball in operation. In an epic struggle baseball once again faces a multiple run deficit. Fans have been bombarded with lots of pitches predicting dire outcomes, but maybe its time to switch pitchers.

A guy named Isaiah once asked a similar question, "Who hath believed our report? and to whom is the arm of the Lord revealed?"

Baseball will bounce back and there will be some arms revealed -- striking out covid-19

Once baseball goes up to bat the runs will quickly pile up until the bases are loaded and a guy wearing a New York Yankees uniform comes up with a chance to drive covid-19 off once and for all with a grand slam. Families will be eager to come out to the ballpark. More than ever players, coaches, managers and fans will treasure baseball as the gift that it is, a competitive sport to be appreciated and enjoyed.

MARK HUMPHREY IS A SPORTS WRITER FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER. THE OPINIONS ARE HIS OWN.

Sports on 04/15/2020