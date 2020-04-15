MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lights came on Friday and blazed for 20 minutes at Wolves Ballpark, Lincoln's high school baseball field, near the junior high campus to recognize and honor of the Class of 2020, whose senior year and spring sports season were disrupted by the covid-19 crisis including 10 seniors on Lincoln's baseball roster.

LINCOLN -- When lights went on at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium Friday night at exactly 8:20 p.m. the idea was to make the parking lot look like a drive-in movie theater.

The intention was to generate lots of honking and cheering. Parents, players and fans could carry on as if Lincoln had just won its first football playoff game in school history by a 27-14 score over perennial power Nashville on Nov. 15, 2013, or an equally thrilling 59-48 defeat of rival Prairie Grove to snap a 20-game losing streak in the series on Nov. 2, 2018, or hosted its first annual Wolf Relays track and field meet on March 28, 2019.

But this was no "Field of Dreams."

Arkansas high school athletics have been on the backburner since mid-March due to growing concerns over covid-19, and after Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus March 11.

The State Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A basketball finals originally scheduled for March 13-14 at Bank OZK Arena at Hot Springs were postponed indefinitely March 12 and spring sports were suspended.

On March 17 the Arkansas Activities Association implemented a dead period prohibiting coaches from engaging in any type of activity involving student athletes such as practice, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition, or travel, and closed school athletic facilities.

On March 19, Governor Hutchinson announced public schools would close to on-site instruction through April 17 due to the increasing spread of covid-19 across the state.

Track and field athletes wondered if the starting gun would ever be fired again this season and on April 6 the starting gun was unloaded and put away for the rest of the school year following the Governor's announcement April 6 to continue the ban of on-site instruction for the remainder of the school year and Thursday's AAA memo revealing cancelation of the remaining spring sports schedules.

In the midst of all this Lincoln adapted and improvised while continuing to educate its student-athletes.

Lincoln Middle School assistant principal Stan Karber, who has served as strength and conditioning coach for the football team since 2015, addressed the community in a March 27 Facebook post.

"This is all unprecedented for the majority of us. However, we are obviously taking all of the kids and our community into consideration," Karber said, explaining, "What we would like to do is just be transparent with this."

Karber also invited feedback from parents, "You guys hit us up with questions, things that you need. We are here to provide these resources."

Lincoln began by issuing Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) packets then incorporated Zoom technology, a means for teachers and students to communicate through video with audio-conferencing, sort of like a chat room.

"Lots of people are using these. It's something that a lot of people and different industries have had to jump into right now, not just education," Karber said.

"Clearly, we cannot replace what we do and the education that we provide in the institution up on the campus that we're all used to being at, but what we can do is provide some resources and keep you engaged and keep your students engaged and just on track as best we can until everything goes back to normal whenever that might be."

Still, nobody could play ball.

On Thursday Lincoln softball coach Beau Collins posted an online salute to seniors: Morgan Coker-Gage, who played catcher and outfield wearing jersey No. 10; utility player Shea Woolsey who wore No. 14; and Kinley Webb, who wore No. 32 and could play almost anywhere Collins needed her, including pitcher.

Collins expressed thankfulness for the opportunity to coach the trio and said he will always cherish the memories they made.

"I know you will accomplish great things in your futures if you will pursue your dreams with passion," Collins stated. "I am sorry your season ended this way. You deserved better. I will always be here if you need me. I am proud of each of you and look forward to seeing you succeed in life."

First-year baseball coach Hunter Corbell had a roster stocked with seniors: Chase Hutchens, Weston Massey, Cole Griscom, Clark Griscom, Ian Jackson, Jakie Stites, Jasper Terry, Austin Munyon, and Chance Blankenship.

"It ended too fast ... I am guilty of taking for granted that we had one more day," Corbell lamented. "To our seniors, I am grateful for the opportunity to get to coach you and know you will do great things moving forward. I hate it ended this way. You deserved better. I am eternally proud of each of you and look forward to seeing you succeed in this game we call life. I know you will do great! Love you guys!"

On Friday, Lincoln High School joined other high schools nationwide to honor the 2020 senior class, whose world has been turned upside down in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Precisely at 8:20 p.m. the lights came on at Wolfpack stadium, Wolves Ballpark, the school's baseball facility across town, and many other outdoor stadiums across Arkansas and the United States.

The lights blazed for 20 minutes in a show of appreciation for the senior class as part of the "Be the Light" campaign, which promoted using the lights as a beacon to show the senior class the community is thinking of them and to remind them there will be a time where families, friends, and teammates will be all together once again.

