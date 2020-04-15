Audie Ramsey assumed he'd seen the last of Reed Mendoza after his former offensive coordinator left Lincoln to take a head coaching job at Dover.

But the two will be reunited again as player and coach in football when Lincoln is reclassified from Class 4A to Class 3A beginning in the fall season. Mendoza was rehired at Lincoln in February to replace Don Harrison, who coached five years as the head man at Lincoln.

Ramsey will be a senior this fall for the Wolves, who finished 5-5 last year after a successful 8-3 season in 2018.

"Coach Mendoza is a great fit, especially for the seniors," said Ramsey, who plays offensive tackle and outside linebacker at Lincoln. He's a really good play-caller and we've already established a relationship with him."

Mendoza, 27, returns to Lincoln after one season as head coach at Dover, which went 0-10 last year after a two-win season in 2018. Mendoza was the head baseball coach at Lincoln before he left to take the football job at Dover.

Mendoza and his wife Kate have a 9-month-old son, Jett. He said his familiarity with the players at Lincoln combined with the positive experience he had within the community makes it easy for his return.

"The kids, we already had that connection," Mendoza said. "My wife and I fit Lincoln. We created some relationships with people in the community that'll last a lifetime."

Mendoza and his family won't move to Lincoln until he finishes out the school year at Dover, whenever it happens. Schools throughout the state remain closed because of concerns over the spread of covid-19. Mendoza's familiarity with Lincoln and its players is now an added bonus, considering spring football practice may be delayed or even canceled.

"We don't have time to build a foundation for football," Ramsey said. "With coach Mendoza, it's already there."

Dover has hired a new football coach, which allows Mendoza more time to connect with his Lincoln players for teaching and workout instructions through Zoom video conferences.

"Number one, he's a great person," Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes said after hiring Mendoza to lead the Wolves in football. "He knows the terminology, so it'll be an easy transition. He's a great fit for our community and he's great with the kids. Football will take care of itself when you teach players to be great young men."

This season will mark a new era for Lincoln, which has often struggled while trying to compete with teams in the 4A-1 Conference like Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian, Farmington, and Pea Ridge, which will join the Cardinals in the 5A West Conference for football. Lincoln will play for at least two years in the 3A-1 Conference that includes Charleston, Cedarville, Greenland, Mansfield, West Fork, Hackett, and Lavaca.

"Moving to Class 3A gives us two advantages," Mendoza said. "Going in, our kids should have a certain amount of confidence and we should match up better physically with teams in the 3A-1. Teams in the 4A-1 almost always had the size advantage over us."

