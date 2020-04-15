Photo: Hoerler, Chappell

Gary Ross Benton

Gary Ross Benton, 70, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born Jan. 10, 1950, in Prairie Grove the son of Ross Eugene and Vivian Earlene (Day) Benton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Michael and Danny Benton.

Survivors include his wife Lydia Benton of Prairie Grove; one sister, Freddie Burnett and her husband Harold of Farmington, Ark.

The family will have a private funeral service and burial will be in the Sharp Cemetery in Prairie Grove.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com. Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Lacey Rae Chappell

Lacey Rae Chappell, 35, of Farmington, Ark., died April 8, 2020.

She was born Oct. 20, 1984, in Springdale to Eddie and Kathy Caselman Chappell. She was a talented beautician and loved drawing and doing makeovers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie; and her grandparents, Leonard and Alpha Reese.

She is survived by her children, Kaylee Lynn Omega Youngblood and Kenyan Isaiah Rae Chappell Waggoner; her mother, Kathy Chappell of Farmington; sister, Carrie Waggoner and husband, Jason of Houston; and grandparents, Randall and Georgia Caselman of Bella Vista.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Farmington Cemetery under the direction of Beard's Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Hans Martin Hoerler

Hans Martin Hoerler, 62, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born July 8, 1957, in Zurich, Switzerland, the son of Martin and Erika (Krauss) Hoerler. He grew up in Switzerland where he attended agricultural college at Strickhof, he was a member of the Swiss Army and enjoyed cross country skiing and playing drums in the jazz band.

He moved to America in 1976 and managed a row crop farm in Georgia in 1984, he bought land and started a dairy farm in Lincoln, Ark., and became a United States citizen in 1986.

He married Tonya Wood on April 7, 1984, and had two sons, Jonathan Eric Hoerler on Oct. 2, 1984, and James Alan Hoerler on April 8, 1987. He attended Seek Church in West Fork, Ark.

He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa. He overcame great adversities as a quadriplegic and maintained his humor, always ready with a corny joke, a hint of wisdom, and a cheeky smile on his face.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Tonya Wood Hoerler; son, Jonathan Hoerler and wife Helen and there two children, Wyatt and Eliane; son, James Hoerler; family in Switzerland include his mother, Erika Hoerler; brother, Ernst Hoerler and sister, Lis Waldis.

A memorial service will be held a later date.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com. Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Jane (Yeatts) Rix

Sarah Jane (Yeatts) Rix, 75, of Sonora, Ark., passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Feb. 6, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Charlie Hother and Bertha Arzula (Woods) Yeatts. She lived and loved in a gentle way, seeing beauty in everyone and everything. She married the love of her life and they had 25 wonderful years together.

She became a Christian later in life and she was never the same again. She prayed and studied her Bible every single day and never wanted to be anywhere, except tucked in by her Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her loving husband, Bobby Gene Rix; one daughter, Mary Jane (Yeatts) Heads and her husband Jimmy of Berryville, Ark.; two granddaughters, Katie Elizabeth Heads of Byram, Miss., and Kara Rebecca (Heads) Swayne and her husband Michael of Prairie Grove, Ark.; two sisters, Mary Lee (Yeatts) Freeman and her husband Cecil of Cedarville, Ark., and Barbara (Yeatts) Rapp of Farmersville, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of wonderful friends.

The family will have a private graveside service at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, Ark.

"I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go, and I will bring you back to this land. I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you." Genesis 28:15

An online guestbook is available at www.luginbuel.com. Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

