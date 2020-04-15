LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The former Skelton house at 31 E. Buchanan St., will be the future home of a new Prairie Grove Heritage Museum.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Historical Society, in partnership with the city of Prairie Grove, will open a museum, possibly this summer, to tell the story of Prairie Grove and western Washington County.

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum will be located in the historic Skelton House at 31 E. Buchanan St., the white house next to Harps in the downtown area.

"This will be a center for Prairie Grove and surrounding areas to learn more about their heritage," said Molly Hutchins, vice president and historian for Prairie Grove Historic Society.

Hutchins made the announcement about the new museum at the Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce banquet held Feb. 24.

The museum will house artifacts related to Prairie Grove and this part of the county. The historical society is presently seeking items to display, Hutchins said.

To date, the museum has a golf set from the 1890s and a 1950s Prairie Grove High School Letterman's sweater, along with various items found hidden in the walls of a few downtown businesses, Hutchins said.

"If you have a historic item you would like to donate to the museum," Hutchins said. "Then please contact us at prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com or message us at our Facebook page."

The craftsman style house once belonged to Guy and Tressie Skelton. It has been used as an antique store and most recently was a used bookstore for Friends of Prairie Grove Library. The Friends' organization has moved its bookstore to the new public library.

The city of Prairie Grove acquired the house as part of a property swap with Jason and Steve Skelton in 2016. Prairie Grove City Council approved trading the city's old water department building and old maintenance facility for the Skelton House and property behind it, including land and a storage building. Prairie Grove also received $10,000 as part of the trade.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, said the historical society and the city are working on an agreement for the museum on how costs for the building will be handled.

