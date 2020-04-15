PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police arrested a local woman and a Fayetteville man last week in connection with residential burglary and theft of property after a witness recorded the man going into an open garage during the day and coming out with several items in his hands.

Lorenza Danaby, 27, of Fayetteville, and Tiffany Hill, 22, of Prairie Grove, were arrested April 9 in connection with burglary/residential, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property and tampering with physical evidence, according to the police report. Danaby also faces charges of driving on suspended/revoked license, no proof of insurance and has a warrant from Farmington Police Department for failure to pay fines and costs.

Police responded to a call April 9 about a possible burglary. It was reported that a white SUV with a black male driver and a white female passenger was slowly driving through the neighborhood looking at open garages, according to the arrest report. A witness showed police the videotape of one suspect going into an open garage.

Police located the vehicle in Sundowner Estates subdivision and found possible stolen items in the back seat of the vehicle, a cable grinder and circular saw. Police also found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and a plastic container containing a white substance that field tested for methamphetamine, the police report stated.

The suspects were taken to Washington County Detention Center for booking. Hill was released on bond the next day. As of Monday, Danaby was still in the detention center with a $1,500 bond.

Police also are investigating other incidents that happened in Sundowner Estates on Saturday, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien. Another resident noticed items missing from an open garage. The window of a vehicle was busted but nothing was missing from the vehicle. In the third incident, an Amazon package was possibly stolen from the front porch. Police do not have any suspects for those incidents at this time, O'Brien said.

He advised residents to take precautions, lock car doors, close garages and not to leave any valuables in vehicles parked outside.

"During this time when things are getting a little tougher, don't leave anything out that will be enticing to a criminal," O'Brien said. "Don't make it easier for them."

General News on 04/15/2020