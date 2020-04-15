PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city is once again looking for a new director of administrative services and public works, after the latest one hired resigned eight days before he was scheduled to start working full-time.

Mayor Sonny Hudson offered the position to Buddy Fry Jr., of Green Forest, in early March. Fry was to work alongside Larry Oelrich, the city's current director, before Oelrich retired in August. Oelrich, who has been with the city of Prairie Grove since 1979, has extended his retirement date at least through the end of the year.

Hudson said Fry has worked about 40 hours off and on since he was hired in March and was to start full-time with the city April 22.

Fry hand-delivered a letter of resignation on Tuesday to City Hall. Hudson said he was not there at the time and did not have a chance to talk with Fry.

In the letter, Fry thanked Hudson for the opportunity to work for the city of Prairie Grove.

"I am truly amazed with your city and staff which is second to none," Fry said.

However, he wrote, the city of Green Forest had extended an offer for him to stay in his current position as director of public works.

"After much discussion and soul searching, I have decided to accept their offer to stay with the city of Green Forest," Fry said. "The opportunity to be a part of the City of Prairie Grove is a privilege and an honor. I do not take lightly my choice to forgo the opportunity, but I had to consider my mother's health and possible future needs concerning her."

Fry was to replace Simon Wiley in the position. Wiley started Jan. 2, but Hudson fired him Feb. 17.

Hudson said he plans to advertise the position but also may consider using an outside firm to oversee public works. He said an engineering firm approached him earlier about the possibility. Hudson said he listened to their proposal but it did not interest him at the time.

Fry's resignation "blew a month or so of our time," Hudson said. "We allowed him to have more time to get squared away for the job."

